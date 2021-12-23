How to watch Premier League Boxing Day matches: TV, streaming & lineups

Despite two early Sunday games postponed due to COVID-19, the rest of the Boxing Day schedule is rearing to go across the Premier League.

Teams up and down the table are battling for important and precious points that could be deciding factors across a number of races.

Chelsea and Manchester City both need points to keep their title charge going, while teams at the bottom like Norwich City and Southampton look to kickstart their fight against the drop. North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are both in good form and hoping to push towards a more secure top-four challenge, while Leicester City and Aston Villa are still figuring out where they belong.

The complete TV and streaming schedule is followed by a game-by-game breakdown of all eight matches with predicted lineups.

How to watch Premier League Boxing Day

Premier League matches are broadcast in the USA across NBCUniversal networks (NBC, NBCSN, USA Network, Telemundo and Universo) and its Peacock streaming service.

Premier League games on NBC and NBCSN will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app for authenticated cable, satellite or telco subscribers.

Dates: Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, through Sunday, May 22, 2022

Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, through Sunday, May 22, 2022 TV channels (USA): NBC, NBCSN, USA Network, CNBC (select matches)

NBC, NBCSN, USA Network, CNBC (select matches) Spanish-language TV: Telemundo, Universo (select matches)

Telemundo, Universo (select matches) Streaming: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock

Televised matches can also be streamed live on fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial .

Date Match Time (ET) TV Channels Streaming Sun, Dec. 26 Liverpool vs. Leeds United Postponed Sun, Dec. 26 Wolverhampton vs. Watford Postponed Sun, Dec. 26 Burnley vs. Everton 10 a.m. NBCSN fuboTV Sun, Dec. 26 Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace 10 a.m. USA Network, Telemundo fuboTV Sun, Dec. 26 Man City vs. Leicester City 10 a.m. — Peacock Sun, Dec. 26 Norwich City vs. Arsenal 10 a.m. — Peacock Sun, Dec. 26 West Ham vs. Southampton 10 a.m. — Peacock Sun, Dec. 26 Aston Villa vs. Chelsea 12:30 p.m. NBC, Telemundo fuboTV , Peacock Sun, Dec. 26 Brighton vs. Brentford 3 p.m. NBCSN, Universo fuboTV Mon, Dec. 27 Newcastle vs. Man United 3 p.m. USA Network, Universo fuboTV

Manchester City vs. Leicester City

Leicester City finally hopes to take the pitch for the first time in leauge play since December 12 due to a pair of COVID-19 postponements. Man City, meanwhile, is scoring goals in bunches and hasn’t conceded more than a single goal to any opponent since the 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace in late October. Brendan Rodgers has his work cut out for him.

Not only is Man City in great form, but they are extremely healthy as well. Kyle Walker could return from his non-COVID related illness, leaving Pep Guardiola with a completely healthy squad full of options. That makes the lineup tough to predict, as at least two of Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish will be left on the bench.

Man City predicted starting lineup (4-3-3): Ederson (GK); Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Mahrez, Sterling, Silva.

Leicester City is still licking its wounds from the brutal finish to the midweek Carabao Cup match, having coughed up a 3-1 lead to Liverpool. The good news is Jamie Vardy’s double has the Foxes’ talisman back on track, while James Maddison looked bright and scored a cracker. Sadly, Leicester City will now be sweating the fitness of Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira who both came off injured, while Jonny Evans is also working his way back from a thigh problem.

Leicester City predicted starting lineup (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel (GK); Thomas, Vestergaard, Ndidi, Bertrand; Tielehams, Soumare; Lookman, Maddison, Daka; Vardy.

Norwich City vs. Arsenal

These two teams could not possibly be headed in more different directions. The North Londoners have won three in a row and are blitzing opponents, while Norwich has won two games the entire league season and can’t find any momentum to boost off the bottom of the table. Arsenal appears headed for a top four challenge, while Norwich appears headed back to the Championship. An upset feels unlikely, but we all know how Aresnal can be.

32 – Since the closure of the summer transfer window, only Man City (38) and Liverpool (34) have won more Premier League points than Arsenal (32). Resurgent. … but how much progress have the Gunners really made in Arteta’s first two years at the helm?https://t.co/7V7ieIO1uQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 22, 2021

The home side has a host of injuries to contend with. Josh Sargent has tested positive for COVID-19 and remains out, and same goes for Lukas Rupp. Ozan Kabak is still lacking fitness, but could keep his place in the side. Andrew Omobamidele is out with a back problem, while Christoph Zimmerman also won’t be back until the new year. Milot Rashica has been out since late November with a groin problem, but could return.

Norwich City predicted starting lineup (4-1-4-1): Krul (GK); Williams, Gibson, Kabak, Aarons; Sore; Cantwell, Gilmour, McLean, Rashica; Pukki.

Sead Kolasinac remains out until at least late January, while Calum Chambers is in COVID-19 protocol. Takehiro Tomiyasu was removed from the Leeds win as a precaution and he’s likely to be available, although Cedric could see time. Otherwise, barring the status of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s suspension, Arsenal has a fully fit squad for Mikel Arteta to choose from. Don’t expect many changes.

Arsenal predicted starting lineup (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale (GK); Tierney, Gabriel, White, Tomiyasu; Partey, Xhaka; Martinelli, Odegaard, Saka; Lacazette.

Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace

Spurs are finally truly rolling under Antonio Conte, on a five-match unbeaten run despite a trio of Premier League postponements along the way. They shoved their way into the Carabao Cup semifinals midweek, and a Boxing Day triumph would round out a nearly perfect festive season.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, is at a turning point in its season. Sitting 11th in the table, the Eagles have two games against Norwich City plus games against Brighton and Brentford coming up in the next month, and it will be determined through this stretch whether they can secure a mid-table slot or fall into a relegation battle.

Spurs appear quite healthy, having made it through a COVID-19 outbreak to little effect on the squad as a whole. Only Bryan Gil and Dane Scarlett remain in protocol, while Cristian Romero and Ryan Sessegnon are both out until the new year with thigh injuries. Harry Winks saw time against Liverpool, but has been used sparingly this season, and this could be a chance to get Giovani Lo Celso minutes on his way back from a knee injury.

Tottenham predicted starting lineup (5-3-2): Lloris (GK); Reguilon, Davies, Sanchez, Dier, Emerson; Alli, Ndombele, Lo Celso; Kane, Son.

Crystal Palace is also a healthy group, contributing to its mid-table standing this season. Currently only James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson are struggling, and while Ferguson remains out for the forseeable future with a calf problem, McArthur could be on his way back from a thigh injury. Christian Benteke could make a return to the starting lineup, used as a substitute in the last two games. Joachim Andersen is also an option having returned from his injury as a substitute in the Southampton draw.

Crystal Palace predicted starting lineup (4-3-3): Butland (GK); Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen, Ward; Gallagher, Hughes, Kouyate; Zaha, Benteke, Ayew.

Burnley vs. Everton

Everton shockingly has just one win since the start of October, a brutal run of 11 league games. The Toffees faced a host of top-tier sides during that run, but also saw disappointing defeats to Brentford, Crystal Palace, and Watford in that span. Rafa Benitez needs results and he needs them now.

Burnley also needs a result, with just one win all season to go with eight draws. The 11 points has the Clarets in 18th, two points off safety. Catching Everton napping is a must, with Manchester United up next and points at a premium.

Burnley may be struggling for results, but the Clarets are mostly healthy. Ashley Barnes and Connor Roberts are both out, although the former is close to a return from his long-term thigh injury. Maxwel Cornet had a muscle injury and tested positive for COVID-19, so while he’s returned to training, he may not be ready. Dale Stephens is back after a bout with COVID-19.

Burnley predicted starting lineup (4-4-2): Pope (GK); Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Westwood, Cork Gundmudson; Wood, Rodriguez.

Everton has a long list of injury problems, but it may be getting slightly healthier. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been out since late August with a broken foot, having suffered two setbacks, but could be ready for a return, likely needing a substitute appearance or two before a spot in the starting lineup. It’s too soon for Richarlison to come back from his torn calf, but Lucas Digne may be ready to return from his illness and banishment. Yerry Mina is struggling with a calf injury, and Andros Townsend is out with a broken foot. Salomon Rondon should be available to return to his spot atop the attack.

Everton predicted starting lineup (5-4-1): Pickford (GK); Digne, Holgate, Keane, Braithwaite, Kenny; Gordon, Doucoure, Gomes Iwobi; Rondon.

West Ham vs. Southampton

West Ham’s top-four challenge has likely faded into oblivion, but the Hammers can still finish the season strong. That will require a sharp turnaround, having won just one of their last six in league play. The goals have dried up, with just two goals scored across their last five outside of the 3-2 shocker against Chelsea.

Southampton will want to pounce on a struggling Hammers side, seeing an opportunity to finally grab a win after three draws in their last four Premier League games. Sitting just six points above the relegation zone, the next few games are critical to collect points before a stretch of Manchester City, Spurs, and Manchester United all in a row in late January and early February.

The Hammers are still without Kurt Zouma who will be out until late January with a hamstring injury, while Vladimir Coufal is out as well, suspended for his sending off against Arsenal. Angelo Ogbonna is out having suffered a serious knee injury in November, while Aaron Cresswell is down with a back problem, and David Moyes gave no timetable for his return. Michail Antonio could return from his illness.

West Ham predicted starting lineup (4-2-3-1): Fabianski (GK); Masuaku, Diop, Dawson, Ashby; Soucek, Rice; Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen; Antonio.

Southampton is relatively fit, with only Alex McCarthy ruled out after his hamstring injury in early December — he should be back in mid-January. Fraser Forster has a chance to be available after his groin injury, while Adam Armstrong has a calf injury and will be a question mark. Stuart Armstrong has returned to training and could be available. Theo Walcott and Shane Long could be options to start, as both were on the bench for the Crystal Palace game.

Southampton predicted starting lineup (4-4-2): Caballero (GK); Walker-Peters, Salisu, Lyanco, Livramento; Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Smallbone; Broja, Tella.

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

Chelsea’s title chase hangs in the balance, and it’s fair to say no Premier League team needs a win on Boxing Day more than the Blues. Having drawn two straight thanks to a sputtering attack, the defense appears shored up but now the strike force has begun to wane. Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa will present a tough test for this Chelsea side.

Villa is banged up to say the least. Both Marvelous Nkamba and Bertrand Traore are long-term absences, while a COVID-19 outbreak sees Anwar El-Ghazi, Morgan Sanson, Keinan Davis, and Jed Steer all struggling for availability, although the former two are likely ready to return. Emiliano Buendia has an ankle problem but should be available, while Leon Bailey is out with a thigh injury. Expect an unchanged side from the win over Norwich, unless Danny Ings is unleashed up front.

Aston Villa predicted starting lineup (4-3-3): Martinez (GK); Targett, Mings, Konsa, Cash; Ramsey, Douglas Luiz, McGinn; Buendia, Watkins, Young.

It feels like half the Chelsea squad has an unknown status at this point. The Blues also have a COVID-19 outbreak to deal with, and it remains unlikely that Timo Werner and Kai Havertz can recover in time, while Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi have both tested negative and should return. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a doubt due to his ankle injury, while Andreas Christensen has a knock and is questionable. Hakim Ziyech has a calf problem and is also questionable. It’s possible that Kepa Arrizabalaga gets a start, with the Spaniard needing game minutes to prepare him for the significant period of time the Blues will be without Eduardo Mendy due to AFCON.

Chelsea predicted starting lineup (3-5-2): Mendy (GK); Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta; Alonso, Chalobah, Jorginho, Kante, James; Lukaku, Mount.

Brighton vs. Brentford

Two teams struggling with injuries meet in what could be a decisive match in the bottom half of the table. Not exactly a relegation six-pointer, these teams are still both hanging in the balance. Brentford comes into the match in a better position, considering both table placement and form, sitting 12th with 20 points after a stretch of two wins and two draws over their last five. The Bees have also had two straight games postponed due to COVID.

Brighton, meanwhile, sits 13th, level with Brentford on points but slightly below on goal difference. The Seagulls are dealing with a long injury list and could be especially vulnerable, already without a win since mid-September. They have frustratingly drawn eight of their last 11 league matches.

Brighton is easily the most banged-up team in the league at the moment, with a COVID-19 outbreak added to the already significant injury list. Neal Maupay, Pascal Gross, Jurgen Locadia, and Jason Steele all are in COVID protocol, although the first two could return in time. Jeremy Sarmiento, Steven Alzate, and Lewis Dunk are all ruled out with various injuries, the latter of which will see the stalwart defender out through most of January. Joel Veltman is struggling with hamstring fatigue and could miss the match, while Danny Welbeck should return and could be a bench option. To make matters worse, Yves Bissouma is suspended for yellow card accumulation.

Brighton predicted starting lineup (4-1-4-1): Sanchez (GK); Cucurella, Burn, Veltman, Lamptey; Bissouma; Moder, Troussard, Mwepu, March; Connolly.

Brentford seems fully recovered after its COVID-19 outbreak, but the injury list is still significant. David Martin, Julian Jeanvier, and Josh DaSilva are all long-term absentees, while Kristoffer Ajer will also be out until the new year. Rico Henry and Mathias Jorgensen could be available, with the latter likely needing some extra training time to be ready for a starting role. Charlie Goode’s availability after a hamstring injury is up in the air.

Brentford predicted starting lineup (3-5-2): Fernandez (GK); Jansson, Sorensen, Janelt; Henry, Norgaard, Jensen, Baptiste, Roerslev; Wissa, Mbuemo.