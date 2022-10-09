How to watch Giants-Packers in the NFL London Game 2022

For the second week in a row, the NFL Sunday lineup will feature a game in London, England. This week the game is between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers.

Last week fans who got up in time for the game tuned in for a treat. The Vikings beat the Saints 28-25 and fans saw a great ending. Saints kicker Will Lutz hit a 60-yard field goal to tie the game at 25 apiece, before Vikings kicker Greg Joseph hit a 47-yarder, his fifth field goal of the day, with 24 seconds left to go back up three points. Remarkably, the Saints got back into fringe field goal range and sent Lutz out for a 61-yard field goal.

Lutz’s kick hit the goalpost then the crossbar, in a double-doink much like Cody Parkey’s in the 2018 playoffs.

Shockingly, this will be the first London game in 32 tries that features two teams with winning records.

The Giants are coming into the game with a 3-1 record, their best start since their Super Bowl-winning season in 2011. With a win, the Giants would move to 4-1, which would be their best five-game start since opening 5-0 in 2009.

The Packers are also 3-1 and are on a three-game winning streak since falling to the Vikings in week 1. They escaped with an overtime win over the Mac Jones-less Patriots last week. With a win, the Packers would move to 4-1 for the fourth consecutive season.

A win and a Bears loss would also put the Packers in sole possession of most wins of all time. The Bears have held that mark since Dec. 3, 1921.

How to watch Giants-Packers London game:

Giants-Packers will kick off from London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9:30 a.m. Eastern. The game will be available on NFL Network. The game will also be available to stream on NFL+.

Giants vs. Packers record and history:

The Giants and Packers are two of the NFL’s original teams and their first matchup was a 6-0 Giants victory on October 7, 1928. The Packers have the upper hand in the all-time series, with a 34-26-2 record in the head-to-head matchups, postseason included.

The postseason record also belongs to Green Bay, 5-3. The two teams’ first postseason matchup was the 1938 NFL Championship which the Giants won 23-17 for their third title. The Packers took the next four postseason meetings, all pre-Super Bowl NFL Championships. The Giants then got the better of the Packers, pulling two upsets in the 2007 NFC Championship and the 2011 NFC Divisional round at Lambeau Field en route to Super Bowl wins.

The Packers got the Giants back in the 2016 Wild Card round, also at Lambeau.

The Giants are looking for their first win against Green Bay since 2013, and their first win against Aaron Rodgers since the year prior.

What to expect:

The Packers’ offense has gotten off to a slow start, showing weaknesses that the Giants’ defense will look to exploit. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has already thrown three interceptions, which is around the amount he usually throws over a full season. This could have something to do with not having a true No. 1 wide receiver he can go to, as Devante Adams was traded to Vegas this offseason.

Aaron Rodgers, Saquon Barkley Getty, Bill Kostroun

The Giants have been the league’s surprise team through the first four weeks. They’ve played four one-possession games, coming out victorious in three. Running back Saquon Barkley has finally looked the part, with 463 rushing yards on 84 attempts and 2 touchdowns.

The game should be closer than the experts are saying.

Giants-Packers betting info:

As of Saturday morning, The Packers are favored to win by eight points over the Giants, and both teams are -110 to cover the spread. Nevertheless, the Packers are -375 to win outright while the Giants are +300. The total for the game is set at 41 points, and both the over and the under are -110.