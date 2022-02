How to watch every men’s, women’s, mixed game in 2022 Olympics

The U.S. men’s curling team is heading to Beijing looking to capture another gold medal.

Team USA’s men’s squad, led by John Shuster, will face stiff competition from Canada, Great Britain and Sweden as it attempts to defend its title. The women’s team, meanwhile, is hoping to earn its first medal of any kind.

Here is everything you need to know to watch Team USA at the 2022 Olympics, including the start times and TV channels for each curling event.

Team USA curling schedule 2022

The opening ceremony of the 2022 Olympics will be held on Friday, Feb. 4. The closing ceremony of the 2022 Olympics will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20.

Team USA will participate in the men’s, women’s and mixed doubles tournaments.

Men’s curling

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Feb. 9 USA 6, ROC 5 7:05 a.m. Peacock Feb. 10 Sweden 7, USA 4 1:05 a.m. Peacock Feb. 10 USA 9, Great Britain 7 8:05 p.m. CNBC/Peacock Feb. 12 Norway 7, USA 6 1:05 a.m. Peacock Feb. 12 Canada 10, USA 5 8:05 p.m. Peacock Feb. 13 USA 8, China 6 7:05 a.m. Peacock Feb. 14 USA vs. Switzerland 8:05 p.m. CNBC/Peacock Feb. 15 USA vs. Italy 7:05 p.m. Peacock Feb. 16 USA vs. Denmark 8:05 p.m. CNBC/Peacock Feb. 17 Men’s semifinals 7:05 a.m. Peacock Feb. 18 Men’s bronze medal 1:05 a.m. USA/Peacock Feb. 19 Men’s gold medal 1:05 a.m. Peacock

Women’s curling

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Feb. 9 USA 9, ROC 3 8:05 p.m. CNBC/Peacock Feb. 10 USA 7, Denmark 5 7:05 a.m. Peacock Feb. 11 USA 8, China 4 1:05 a.m. Peacock Feb. 12 Great Britain 10, USA 5 7:05 a.m. Peacock Feb. 13 Sweden 10, USA 4 1:05 a.m. Peacock Feb. 13 USA 8, Korea 6 8:05 p.m. Peacock Feb. 15 USA vs. Switzerland 1:05 a.m. Peacock Feb. 15 USA vs. Canada 8:05 p.m. Peacock Feb. 16 USA vs. Japan 7:05 a.m. Peacock Feb. 18 Women’s semifinals 7:05 a.m. Peacock Feb. 19 Women’s bronze/gold medals 7:05 a.m./8:05 p.m. CNBC/Peacock

Mixed doubles curling

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Feb. 2 USA 6, Australia 5 7:05 a.m. Peacock Feb. 2 Italy 8, USA 4 8:05 p.m. USA/Peacock Feb. 3 Norway 11, USA 6 1:05 a.m. USA/Peacock Feb. 4 USA 8, Sweden 7 12:35 a.m. USA/Peacock Feb. 5 USA 7, China 5 1:05 a.m. Peacock Feb. 5 Canada 7, USA 2 7:05 a.m. Peacock Feb. 5 Czech Republic 10, USA 8 8:05 p.m. CNBC/Peacock Feb. 6 Switzerland 6, USA 5 7:05 a.m. Peacock Feb. 6 Great Britain 8, USA 4 – USA eliminated 8:05 p.m. Peacock Feb. 7 Semifinals 7:05 a.m. Peacock Feb. 8 Bronze- & gold-medal games 1:05 a.m./7:05 a.m. Peacock

How to watch Olympic curling

TV channels: CNBC, USA

CNBC, USA Live streams: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV

Every Team USA curling event can be watched on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, and NBCOlympics.com. Select matchups will be available to watch on CNBC and USA.

American curling fans can also stream the 2022 Olympics on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.

Team USA curling participants

2022 Olympics curling participants Aileen Geving Becca Hamilton Chris Plys Colin Hufman John Landsteiner John Shuster Matt Hamilton Nina Roth Tabitha Peterson Tara Peterson Vicky Persinger

USA at the Olympics: Curling medal count

Medal Total Breakdown Gold 1 1 men’s Silver 0 — Bronze 1 1 men’s

Overall curling medal count (as of 2018 Olympics)