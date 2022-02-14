The Hamden Journal

How to watch every 2022 Olympic team game from Beijing

The United States women’s hockey team is getting an early start in Beijing ahead of the official opening of the 2022 Winter Olympics. 

Team USA, which won gold four years ago in Pyeongchang, faced off in its first preliminary-round game against Finland a day before the Feb. 4 opening ceremony. 

Thirteen players from the team that defeated Canada 3-2 in the 2018 final have returned. They’ll be joined by two players from the 2014 squad and eight newcomers. 

The Sporting News has you covered with all the information on women’s hockey during the 2022 Winter Olympics, including all game schedules, TV channels and more. 

Team USA women’s hockey Beijing Olympics schedule 

Date Game Time (ET) Channel
Thursday, Feb. 3 USA 5, Finland 2 8:10 a.m. USA Network
Saturday, Feb. 5 USA 5, ROC 0 8:10 a.m. USA Network
Sunday, Feb. 6 USA 8, Switzerland 0 8:10 a.m. USA Network
Monday, Feb. 7 Canada 4, USA 2 11:10 p.m. USA Network
Thursday, Feb. 10 Quarterfinal: USA 4, Czechia 1 11:10 p.m. USA Network
Monday, Feb. 14 Semifinal: USA vs. Finland 8:10 a.m. USA Network

How to watch Olympic women’s hockey games

The 2022 Winter Olympics will air live on USA Network and NBC. The women’s hockey competition began Feb. 3 in Beijing.

Viewers will be able to watch Team USA on multiple platforms. Other games will also be available to live stream on NBC’s Olympics website, the NBC Sports app and fuboTV, which offers a free trial

USA women’s hockey roster, coaching staff

Roster

Name Team
Lee Stecklein Team Adidas
Cayla Barnes Boston College
Caroline Harvey NAHA U19 White
Megan Keller Team Women’s Sports Foundation
Megan Bozek KRS Vanke Rays
Abby Roque Team Adidas
Kelly Pannek Team Adidas
Grace Zumwinkle University of Minnesota
Brianna Decker Team Women’s Sports Foundation
Savannah Harmon Team Adidas
Hayley Scamurra Team Women’s Sports Foundation
Jesse Compher Boston University
Jincy Dunne Team Women’s Sports Foundation
Hannah Brandt Team Adidas
Hilary Knight Team Adidas
Dani Cameranesi Team Adidas
Alex Carpenter KRS Vanke Rays
Kendall Coyne Schofield Team Adidas
Amanda Kessel Team Women’s Sports Foundation
Nicole Hensley Team Women’s Sports Foundation
Alex Cavallini Team Adidas
Maddie Rooney Team Adidas
Abbey Murphy University of Minnesota

Coaching staff

Position Name
Head coach Joel Johnson
Assistant coach Courtney Kennedy
Assistant coach Brian Pothier
General manager Katie Million

Women’s Olympic hockey schedule 2022

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Game Time (ET) Channel
Czechia 3, China 1 11:10 p.m. NBCSports.com
Canada 12, Switzerland 1 11:10 p.m. NBCSports.com

Thursday, Feb. 3

Game Time (ET) Channel
Japan 3, Sweden 1 3:40 a.m. NBCSports.com
USA 5, Finland 2 8:10 a.m. USA
China 3, Denmark 1 11:10 p.m. NBCSports.com
ROC 5, Switzerland 2 11:10 p.m. USA

Friday, Feb. 4

Game Time (ET) Channel
Canada 11, Finland 1 11:10 p.m. USA

Saturday, Feb. 5

Game Time (ET) Channel
Czechia 3, Sweden 1 3:40 a.m. NBCSports.com
Japan 6, Denmark 2 3:40 a.m. NBCSports.com
USA 5, ROC 0 8:10 a.m. USA

Sunday, Feb. 6 

Game Time (ET) Channel
China 2, Japan 1 (OT) 3:40 a.m. NBCSports.com
USA 8, Switzerland 0 8:10 a.m. USA
Canada 6, ROC 1 11:10 p.m. USA

Monday, Feb. 7

Game Time (ET) Channel
Denmark 3, Czechia 2 3:40 a.m. NBCSports.com
Sweden 2, China 1 8:10 a.m. NBCSports.com
Switzerland 3, Finland 2 8:10 a.m. NBCSports.com
Canada 4, USA 2 11:10 p.m. USA

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Game Time (ET) Channel
Japan 3, Czechia 2 (OT) 3:40 a.m. NBCSports.com
Finland 5, ROC 0 8:10 a.m. NBCSports.com
Sweden 3, Denmark 1 8:10 a.m. NBCSports.com

Thursday, Feb. 10: Quarterfinal

Game Time (ET) Channel
USA 4, Czechia 1 11:10 p.m. NBC/USA

Friday, Feb. 11: Quarterfinals

Game Time (ET) Channel
Canada 11, Sweden 0 8:10 a.m. NBCSports.com
Switzerland 4, ROC 2 11:10 p.m. NBCSports.com

Saturday, Feb. 12: Quarterfinal

Game Time (ET) Channel
Finland 7, Japan 1 3:40 a.m. NBCSports.com

Sunday, Feb. 13: Semifinal

Game Time (ET) Channel
Canada 10, Switzerland 3 11:10 p.m. USA

Monday, Feb. 14: Semifinal

Game Time (ET) Channel
USA vs. Finland 8:10 a.m. USA

Wednesday, Feb. 16: Medal game

Game Time (ET) Channel
Bronze-medal game, Switzerland vs. TBD 6:30 a.m. NBCSports.com

Thursday, Feb. 17: Medal game

Game Time (ET) Channel
Gold-medal game, Canada vs. TBD 11:10 p.m. NBC

