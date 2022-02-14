How to watch every 2022 Olympic team game from Beijing
The United States women’s hockey team is getting an early start in Beijing ahead of the official opening of the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Team USA, which won gold four years ago in Pyeongchang, faced off in its first preliminary-round game against Finland a day before the Feb. 4 opening ceremony.
Thirteen players from the team that defeated Canada 3-2 in the 2018 final have returned. They’ll be joined by two players from the 2014 squad and eight newcomers.
The Sporting News has you covered with all the information on women’s hockey during the 2022 Winter Olympics, including all game schedules, TV channels and more.
MORE: Watch the 2022 Olympics live with fuboTV Team USA women’s hockey Beijing Olympics schedule
Date
Game
Time (ET)
Channel
Thursday, Feb. 3
USA 5, Finland 2 8:10 a.m.
USA Network
Saturday, Feb. 5
USA 5, ROC 0 8:10 a.m.
USA Network
Sunday, Feb. 6
USA 8, Switzerland 0 8:10 a.m.
USA Network
Monday, Feb. 7
Canada 4, USA 2 11:10 p.m.
USA Network
Thursday, Feb. 10
Quarterfinal:
USA 4, Czechia 1 11:10 p.m.
USA Network
Monday, Feb. 14
Semifinal: USA vs. Finland
8:10 a.m.
USA Network
How to watch Olympic women’s hockey games
The 2022 Winter Olympics will air live on USA Network and NBC. The women’s hockey competition began Feb. 3 in Beijing.
Viewers will be able to watch Team USA on multiple platforms. Other games will also be available to live stream on NBC’s Olympics website, the NBC Sports app and
fuboTV, which offers a free trial.
USA women’s hockey roster, coaching staff
Roster
Name
Team
Lee Stecklein
Team Adidas
Cayla Barnes
Boston College
Caroline Harvey
NAHA U19 White
Megan Keller
Team Women’s Sports Foundation
Megan Bozek
KRS Vanke Rays
Abby Roque
Team Adidas
Kelly Pannek
Team Adidas
Grace Zumwinkle
University of Minnesota
Brianna Decker
Team Women’s Sports Foundation
Savannah Harmon
Team Adidas
Hayley Scamurra
Team Women’s Sports Foundation
Jesse Compher
Boston University
Jincy Dunne
Team Women’s Sports Foundation
Hannah Brandt
Team Adidas
Hilary Knight
Team Adidas
Dani Cameranesi
Team Adidas
Alex Carpenter
KRS Vanke Rays
Kendall Coyne Schofield
Team Adidas
Amanda Kessel
Team Women’s Sports Foundation
Nicole Hensley
Team Women’s Sports Foundation
Alex Cavallini
Team Adidas
Maddie Rooney
Team Adidas
Abbey Murphy
University of Minnesota
Coaching staff
Position
Name
Head coach
Joel Johnson
Assistant coach
Courtney Kennedy
Assistant coach
Brian Pothier
General manager
Katie Million
Women’s Olympic hockey schedule 2022
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Game
Time (ET)
Channel
Czechia 3, China 1 11:10 p.m.
NBCSports.com
Canada 12, Switzerland 1 11:10 p.m.
NBCSports.com
Thursday, Feb. 3
Game
Time (ET)
Channel
Japan 3, Sweden 1 3:40 a.m.
NBCSports.com
USA 5, Finland 2 8:10 a.m.
USA
China 3, Denmark 1 11:10 p.m.
NBCSports.com
ROC 5, Switzerland 2 11:10 p.m.
USA
Friday, Feb. 4
Game
Time (ET)
Channel
Canada 11, Finland 1 11:10 p.m.
USA
Saturday, Feb. 5
Game
Time (ET)
Channel
Czechia 3, Sweden 1 3:40 a.m.
NBCSports.com
Japan 6, Denmark 2 3:40 a.m.
NBCSports.com
USA 5, ROC 0 8:10 a.m.
USA
Sunday, Feb. 6
Game
Time (ET)
Channel
China 2, Japan 1 (OT) 3:40 a.m.
NBCSports.com
USA 8, Switzerland 0 8:10 a.m.
USA
Canada 6, ROC 1 11:10 p.m.
USA
Monday, Feb. 7
Game
Time (ET)
Channel
Denmark 3, Czechia 2 3:40 a.m.
NBCSports.com
Sweden 2, China 1 8:10 a.m.
NBCSports.com
Switzerland 3, Finland 2 8:10 a.m.
NBCSports.com
Canada 4, USA 2 11:10 p.m.
USA
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Game
Time (ET)
Channel
Japan 3, Czechia 2 (OT) 3:40 a.m.
NBCSports.com
Finland 5, ROC 0 8:10 a.m.
NBCSports.com
Sweden 3, Denmark 1 8:10 a.m.
NBCSports.com
Thursday, Feb. 10: Quarterfinal
Game
Time (ET)
Channel
USA 4, Czechia 1 11:10 p.m.
NBC/USA
Friday, Feb. 11: Quarterfinals
Game
Time (ET)
Channel
Canada 11, Sweden 0 8:10 a.m.
NBCSports.com
Switzerland 4, ROC 2 11:10 p.m.
NBCSports.com
Saturday, Feb. 12: Quarterfinal
Game
Time (ET)
Channel
Finland 7, Japan 1 3:40 a.m.
NBCSports.com
Sunday, Feb. 13: Semifinal
Game
Time (ET)
Channel
Canada 10, Switzerland 3 11:10 p.m.
USA
Monday, Feb. 14: Semifinal
Game
Time (ET)
Channel
USA vs. Finland
8:10 a.m.
USA
Wednesday, Feb. 16: Medal game
Game
Time (ET)
Channel
Bronze-medal game, Switzerland vs. TBD
6:30 a.m.
NBCSports.com
Thursday, Feb. 17: Medal game
Game
Time (ET)
Channel
Gold-medal game, Canada vs. TBD
11:10 p.m.
NBC
Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.