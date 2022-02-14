How to watch every 2022 Olympic team game from Beijing

The United States women’s hockey team is getting an early start in Beijing ahead of the official opening of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Team USA, which won gold four years ago in Pyeongchang, faced off in its first preliminary-round game against Finland a day before the Feb. 4 opening ceremony.

Thirteen players from the team that defeated Canada 3-2 in the 2018 final have returned. They’ll be joined by two players from the 2014 squad and eight newcomers.

The Sporting News has you covered with all the information on women’s hockey during the 2022 Winter Olympics, including all game schedules, TV channels and more.

MORE: Watch the 2022 Olympics live with fuboTV

Team USA women’s hockey Beijing Olympics schedule

Date Game Time (ET) Channel Thursday, Feb. 3 USA 5, Finland 2 8:10 a.m. USA Network Saturday, Feb. 5 USA 5, ROC 0 8:10 a.m. USA Network Sunday, Feb. 6 USA 8, Switzerland 0 8:10 a.m. USA Network Monday, Feb. 7 Canada 4, USA 2 11:10 p.m. USA Network Thursday, Feb. 10 Quarterfinal: USA 4, Czechia 1 11:10 p.m. USA Network Monday, Feb. 14 Semifinal: USA vs. Finland 8:10 a.m. USA Network

How to watch Olympic women’s hockey games

The 2022 Winter Olympics will air live on USA Network and NBC. The women’s hockey competition began Feb. 3 in Beijing.

Viewers will be able to watch Team USA on multiple platforms. Other games will also be available to live stream on NBC’s Olympics website, the NBC Sports app and fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

USA women’s hockey roster, coaching staff

Roster

Name Team Lee Stecklein Team Adidas Cayla Barnes Boston College Caroline Harvey NAHA U19 White Megan Keller Team Women’s Sports Foundation Megan Bozek KRS Vanke Rays Abby Roque Team Adidas Kelly Pannek Team Adidas Grace Zumwinkle University of Minnesota Brianna Decker Team Women’s Sports Foundation Savannah Harmon Team Adidas Hayley Scamurra Team Women’s Sports Foundation Jesse Compher Boston University Jincy Dunne Team Women’s Sports Foundation Hannah Brandt Team Adidas Hilary Knight Team Adidas Dani Cameranesi Team Adidas Alex Carpenter KRS Vanke Rays Kendall Coyne Schofield Team Adidas Amanda Kessel Team Women’s Sports Foundation Nicole Hensley Team Women’s Sports Foundation Alex Cavallini Team Adidas Maddie Rooney Team Adidas Abbey Murphy University of Minnesota

Coaching staff

Position Name Head coach Joel Johnson Assistant coach Courtney Kennedy Assistant coach Brian Pothier General manager Katie Million

Women’s Olympic hockey schedule 2022

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Game Time (ET) Channel Czechia 3, China 1 11:10 p.m. NBCSports.com Canada 12, Switzerland 1 11:10 p.m. NBCSports.com

Thursday, Feb. 3

Game Time (ET) Channel Japan 3, Sweden 1 3:40 a.m. NBCSports.com USA 5, Finland 2 8:10 a.m. USA China 3, Denmark 1 11:10 p.m. NBCSports.com ROC 5, Switzerland 2 11:10 p.m. USA

Friday, Feb. 4

Game Time (ET) Channel Canada 11, Finland 1 11:10 p.m. USA

Saturday, Feb. 5

Game Time (ET) Channel Czechia 3, Sweden 1 3:40 a.m. NBCSports.com Japan 6, Denmark 2 3:40 a.m. NBCSports.com USA 5, ROC 0 8:10 a.m. USA

Sunday, Feb. 6

Game Time (ET) Channel China 2, Japan 1 (OT) 3:40 a.m. NBCSports.com USA 8, Switzerland 0 8:10 a.m. USA Canada 6, ROC 1 11:10 p.m. USA

Monday, Feb. 7

Game Time (ET) Channel Denmark 3, Czechia 2 3:40 a.m. NBCSports.com Sweden 2, China 1 8:10 a.m. NBCSports.com Switzerland 3, Finland 2 8:10 a.m. NBCSports.com Canada 4, USA 2 11:10 p.m. USA

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Game Time (ET) Channel Japan 3, Czechia 2 (OT) 3:40 a.m. NBCSports.com Finland 5, ROC 0 8:10 a.m. NBCSports.com Sweden 3, Denmark 1 8:10 a.m. NBCSports.com

Thursday, Feb. 10: Quarterfinal

Game Time (ET) Channel USA 4, Czechia 1 11:10 p.m. NBC/USA

Friday, Feb. 11: Quarterfinals

Game Time (ET) Channel Canada 11, Sweden 0 8:10 a.m. NBCSports.com Switzerland 4, ROC 2 11:10 p.m. NBCSports.com

Saturday, Feb. 12: Quarterfinal

Game Time (ET) Channel Finland 7, Japan 1 3:40 a.m. NBCSports.com

Sunday, Feb. 13: Semifinal

Game Time (ET) Channel Canada 10, Switzerland 3 11:10 p.m. USA

Monday, Feb. 14: Semifinal

Game Time (ET) Channel USA vs. Finland 8:10 a.m. USA

Wednesday, Feb. 16: Medal game

Game Time (ET) Channel Bronze-medal game, Switzerland vs. TBD 6:30 a.m. NBCSports.com

Thursday, Feb. 17: Medal game