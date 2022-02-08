How to watch every 2022 Olympic men’s team game from Beijing

As hockey fans brace for a second consecutive Olympic cycle without active NHL players, Team USA provides one of the best chances to get a glimpse as to what the future of American hockey may look like.

The men’s team has three NHL first-round picks on it who could break out and six former NHLers who are near the end of their careers and looking to go out with a bang.

The men’s ice hockey team hasn’t medaled since 2010 and has medaled just twice since winning gold in 1980.

As Team USA looks to reverse that trend and come home with some hardware, The Sporting News has you covered on how to catch them in action.

Here’s all the info you need to watch the tournament when the puck drops for Team USA on Feb. 10.

USA men’s hockey 2022 Olympics schedule

Team USA is one of the 12 teams that qualified for the Beijing Olympics. It will be playing in Group A. Its group-play opponents will be Canada, China and Germany.

Date Game Time (ET) Feb. 10 USA vs. China 8:10 a.m. Feb. 11 USA vs. Canada 11:10 p.m. Feb. 13 USA vs. Germany 8:10 a.m. Feb. 15 Men’s hockey qualification playoff TBD Feb. 16 Men’s hockey quarterfinals TBD Feb. 18 Men’s hockey semifinals TBD Feb. 19 Men’s hockey bronze-medal game 8:10 a.m. Feb. 19 Men’s hockey gold-medal game 11:10 p.m.

How to watch Olympic hockey games

TV channels: NBC, USA Network, CNBC

NBC, USA Network, CNBC Live streams: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV

All three of Team USA’s preliminary round games can be watched on USA Network. As the tournament progresses, all men’s games will air on USA, Peacock or NBCOlympics.com. All but one game from Feb. 15 — the men’s bronze medal game — will air on USA Network, including the gold medal game.

Viewers will be able to stream Team USA on Peacock, NBC’s Olympics website, the NBC Sports app and fuboTV, which offers a free trial in the U.S.

USA Olympic men’s ice hockey roster

Name Position Team (League) Nick Abruzzese Forward Harvard (NCAA) Ken Agostino Forward Torpedo (KHL) Matty Beniers Forward Michigan (NCAA) Brendan Brisson Forward Michigan (NCAA) Noah Cates Forward Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA) Sean Farrell Forward Harvard (NCAA) Sam Hentges Forward St. Cloud State (NCAA) Matthew Knies Forward Minnesota (NCAA) Mark McLaughlin Forward Boston College (NCAA) Ben Meyers Forward Minnesota (NCAA Andy Miele Forward Torpedo (KHL) Brian O’Neill Forward Jokerit (KHL) Nick Shore Forward Novosibirsk (KHL) Nathan Smith Forward Minnesota State (NCAA) Brian Cooper Defense IK Oskarshamn (SHL) Brock Faber Defense Minnesota (NCAA) Drew Helleson Defense Boston College (NCAA) Steven Kampfer Defense Ak Bars Kazan (KHL) Aaron Ness Defense Providence (AHL) Nick Perbix Defense St. Cloud State (NCAA) Jake Sanderson Defense North Dakota (NCAA) David Warsofsky Defense Ingolstadt (DEL) Drew Commesso Goaltender Boston University (NCAA) Strauss Mann Goaltender Skelleftea (SHL) Pat Nagle Goaltender Lehigh Valley (AHL)

USA Olympic ice hockey coaching staff

Name Position Most Recent Team David Quinn Head coach New York Rangers (2018-21) Mike Hastings Assistant coach Minnesota State (2012-present) Brett Larson Assistant coach St. Cloud State (2018-present) Scott Young Assistant coach Pittsburgh Penguins (2017-present) David Lassonde Goaltending coach USA Hockey (2013-present) Alex Dawes Video coach Penn State (2014-present)

Men’s Olympic hockey schedule 2022

Wednesday, Feb. 9; Preliminary round

Game Time (ET) ROC vs. Switzerland 3:40 a.m. Czechia vs. Denmark 8:10 a.m. Sweden vs. Latvia 11:10 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10; Preliminary round

Game Time (ET) Finland vs. Slovakia 3:40 a.m. USA vs. China 8:10 a.m. Canada vs. Germany 8:10 a.m. Denmark vs. ROC 11:10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11; Preliminary round

Game Time (ET) Czechia vs. Switzerland 3:40 a.m. Sweden vs. Slovakia 3:40 a.m. Latvia vs. Finland 8:10 a.m. Canada vs. USA 11:10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12; Preliminary round

Game Time (ET) Germany vs. China 3:40 a.m. ROC vs. Czechia 8:10 a.m. Switzerland vs. Denmark 8:10 a.m. Slovakia vs. Latvia 11:10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13; Preliminary round

Game Time (ET) Finland vs. Sweden 3:40 a.m. China vs. Canada 8:10 a.m. USA vs. Germany 8:10 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 14; Qualification round

Game Time (ET) Qualification Playoff 1 11:10 p.m. Qualification Playoff 2 11:10 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15; Qualification round & Quarterfinals

Game Time (ET) Qualification playoff 3 3:40 a.m. Qualification playoff 4 8:10 a.m. Quarterfinal 1 11:10 p.m.

Wednesday Feb. 16; Quarterfinals

Game Time (ET) Quarterfinal 2 1 a.m. Quarterfinal 3 3:40 a.m. Quarterfinal 4 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17; Semifinal

Game Time (ET) Semifinal 1 11:10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18; Semifinal

Game Time (ET) Semifinal 2 8:10 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19: Medal games