How to watch Carabao Cup: Draws, fixtures for Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool in 2021-2022 League Cup

The Carabao Cup, also known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, is the first major trophy awarded in the English football season and one of three major domestic titles in England alongside the Premier League and FA Cup. In addition to silverware, the winner is also guaranteed a playoff round berth in the following season’s Europa Conference League, one of Europe’s top three club competitions.

We’re at the quarterfinal stage of the 2021-22 edition with the four single-elimination quarterfinals happening on Dec. 21-22. Manchester City is the current holder of the Carabao Cup, having won the trophy in four straight seasons and six of the past eight. But the Citizens will be handing off the silverware after suffering elimination in the Round of 16 to West Ham. 

A total of 92 clubs from the top four divisions in English football compete for the Carabao Cup: Premier League (20 teams), Championship (22), League One (24) and League Two (24). The English Premier League clubs join in the second round, with those Premier League teams involved in European competitions joining in the third round. Here are the last eight teams standing in the quarterfinals: 

Date Quarterfinals Time (ET) Streaming
Tues, Dec. 21 Arsenal vs. Sunderland 2:45 p.m. ESPN+
Wed, Dec. 22 Tottenham vs. West Ham 2:45 p.m. ESPN+
Wed, Dec. 22 Brentford vs. Chelsea 2:45 p.m. ESPN+
Wed, Dec. 22 Liverpool vs. Leicester City 2:45 p.m. ESPN+

The first edition of the Carabao Cup was held in the 1960-1961 season and the trophy has been handed out in 61 straight years. Man City (8) and Liverpool (8) share the all-time lead for most titles. The last time a team outside the top tier won the trophy was Sheffield Wednesday, which upset Manchester United in the 1991 final. Sunderland (third tier) is the only lower division team remaining in the 2021-22 edition.

How to watch the Carabao Cup

  • Dates: July 31, 2021, to Feb. 27, 2022
  • TV Channels: None
  • Streaming: ESPN+

The Carabao Cup is carried exclusively in the USA by ESPN via its streaming platform, ESPN+, and every match beginning with the Round of 16 is available to be streamed. Select matches in the Third Round were also broadcast.

There are seven English Premier League teams still alive in the competition. Crystal Palace and Newcastle United were ousted in the second round, while Watford, Everton, Norwich City, Wolves, Aston Villa and Manchester United were eliminated in the third round. Brighton, Burnley, Leeds United, Manchester City and Southampton bowed out in the Round of 16.

Why is it called the Carabao Cup?

Carabao is an energy drink produced in Thailand and distributed worldwide, and it became the competition’s title sponsor beginning with the 2017-18 edition.

Since the tournament’s inception, it was popularly known as the League Cup because it involved all the teams that played in the English football leagues. That explains the “EFL Cup” moniker that’s also often used, with EFL standing for ‘English Football League.’

Carabao Cup draw, fixtures & results

The tournament is played in a straight single-game knockout format except for the semifinals, which are decided over a two-leg, aggregate goal series. The semifinal draw customarily takes place after the final quarterfinal match is played.

  • First Round: Tues/Wed, Aug. 10/11
  • Second Round: Tues/Wed, Aug. 24/25
  • Third Round (Round of 32): Tues/Wed, Sept. 21/22
  • Fourth Round (Round of 16): Tues/Wed, Oct. 26/27
  • Quarterfinals: Tues/Wed, Dec. 21/22
  • Semifinals, Leg 1: Tues/Wed, Jan. 4/5
  • Semifinals, Leg 2: Tues/Wed, Jan. 11/12
  • Final: Sun, Feb. 27

The upcoming schedule is followed by results from previous rounds below. Home teams are listed first and winners in bold. Lower division teams are noted in parentheses: CH = Championship (second tier), L1 = League One (third tier), L2 = League Two (fourth tier).

Carabao Cup Quarterfinals

Carabao Cup Semifinals

Date Match Time (ET) Streaming
Tues/Wed, Jan. 4/5 Semi #1 – Leg 1 TBD ESPN+
Tues/Wed, Jan. 4/5 Semi #2 – Leg 1 TBD ESPN+
Tues/Wed, Jan. 11/12 Semi #1 – Leg 2 TBD ESPN+
Tues/Wed, Jan. 11/12 Semi #2 – Leg 2 TBD ESPN+

Carabao Cup Final

Date Match Time (ET) Streaming
Sun, Feb. 27 TBD TBD ESPN+

Carabao Cup Results 2021-22

Below are the results of the previous rounds of the 2021-2022 edition of the competition:

Carabao Cup Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Date Match  
Tues, Oct. 26 Chelsea 1, Southampton 1 (4-3 PKs) Highlights
Tues, Oct. 26 Arsenal 2, Leeds United 0 Highlights
Tues, Oct. 26 QPR (CH) 0, Sunderland (L1) 0 (1-3 PKs) Highlights
Wed, Oct. 27 West Ham 0, Manchester City 0 (5-3 PKs) Highlights
Wed, Oct. 27 Burnley 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1 Highlights
Wed, Oct. 27 Stoke City (CH) 1, Brentford 2 Highlights
Wed, Oct. 27 Leicester City 2, Brighton 2 (4-2 PKs) Highlights
Wed, Oct. 27 Preston North End (CH) 0, Liverpool 2 Highlights

Carabao Cup Third Round (Round of 32)

Date Match  
Tues, Sept. 21 Brentford 7, Oldham Athletic (L2) 0 Highlights
Tues, Sept. 21 Burnley 4, Rochdale (L2) 1 Highlights
Tues, Sept. 21 Fulham (CH) 0, Leeds United 0 (5-6 PKs) Highlights
Tues, Sept. 21 Manchester City 6, Wycombe (L1) 1 Highlights
Tues, Sept. 21 Norwich City 0, Liverpool 3 Highlights
Tues, Sept. 21 Preston North End (CH) 4, Cheltenham (L1) 1 Highlights
Tues, Sept. 21 QPR (CH) 2, Everton 2 (8-7 PKs) Highlights
Tues, Sept. 21 Sheffield United (CH) 2, Southampton 2 (2-4 PKs) Highlights
Tues, Sept. 21 Watford 1, Stoke City (CH) 3 Highlights
Tues, Sept. 21 Wigan (L1) 0, Sunderland (L1) 2 Highlights
Wed, Sept. 22 Brighton 2, Swansea City (CH) 0 Highlights
Wed, Sept. 22 Arsenal 3, AFC Wimbledon (L1) 0 Highlights
Wed, Sept. 22 Chelsea 1, Aston Villa 1 (4-3 PKs) Highlights
Wed, Sept. 22 Manchester United 0, West Ham 1 Highlights
Wed, Sept. 22 Millwall (CH) 0, Leicester City 2 Highlights
Wed, Sept. 22 Wolves 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2 (2-3 PKs) Highlights

Carabao Cup Second Round

Date Match  
Tues, Aug. 24 Oldham 0, Accrington Stanley 0 (5-4 PKs) Highlights
Tues, Aug. 24 Brentford 3, Forest Green 1 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 24 Millwall 3, Cambridge United 1 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 24 Norwich City 6, Bournemouth 0 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 24 Cardiff City 0, Brighton 2 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 24 Birmingham City 0, Fulham 2 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 24 Huddersfield 1, Everton 2 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 24 Sheffield United 2, Derby County 1 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 24 Nottingham Forest 0, Wolves 4 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 24 Blackpool 2, Sunderland 3 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 24 Barrow 0, Aston Villa 6 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 24 Wigan 0, Bolton 0 (5-4 PKs) Highlights
Tues, Aug. 24 Stoke City 2, Doncaster 0 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 24 QPR 2, Oxford United 0 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 24 Watford 1, Crystal Palace 0 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 24 Northampton 0, AFC Wimbledon 1 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 24 Swansea City 4, Plymouth Argyle 1 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 24 Stevenage 2, Wycombe 2 (3-5 PKs) Highlights
Tues, Aug. 24 Gillingham 1, Cheltenham 1 (4-5 PKs) Highlights
Tues, Aug. 24 Morecambe 2, Preston North End 4 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 24 Shrewsbury 0, Rochdale 2 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 24 Leeds United 3, Crewe Alexandra 0 Highlights
Wed, Aug. 25 Newcastle 0, Burnley 0 (3-4 PKs) Highlights
Wed, Aug. 25 West Brom 0, Arsenal 6 Highlights
Wed, Aug. 25 Newport 0, Southampton 8 Highlights

Carabao Cup First Round

Date Match  
Sat, July 31 Bournemouth 5, Milton Keynes Dons 0 Highlights
Sun, Aug. 1 Sheffield Wed. 0, Huddersfield 0 (2-4 PKs) Highlights
Tues, Aug. 10 Blackburn 1, Morecambe 2 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 10 Derby County 3, Salford City 3 (5-3 PKs) Highlights
Tues, Aug. 10 Hartlepool 0, Crew Alexandra 1 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 10 Mansfield Town 0, Preston North End 3 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 10 Port Vale 1, Sunderland 2 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 10 Sheffield United 1, Carlisle 0 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 10 Stoke City 2, Fleetwood Town 1 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 10 Reading 0, Swansea City 3 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 10 Millwall 2, Portsmouth 1 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 10 Forest Green 2, Bristol City 2 (6-5 PKs) Highlights
Tues, Aug. 10 Crawley Town 2, Gillingham 2 (9-10 PKs) Highlights
Tues, Aug. 10 Cardiff City 3, Sutton United 2 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 10 Bristol City 0, Cheltenham Town 2 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 10 Walsall 0, Doncaster 0 (3-4 PKs) Highlights
Tues, Aug. 10 Shrewsbury 2, Lincoln City 2 (4-2 PKs) Highlights
Tues, Aug. 10 Rotherham 1, Accrington Stanley 2 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 10 Oldham Athletic 2, Tranmere 2 (4-3 PKs) Highlights
Tues, Aug. 10 Hull City 1, Wigan Athletic 1 (7-8 PKs) Highlights
Tues, Aug. 10 Harrogate Town vs. Rochdale (forfeit) News
Tues, Aug. 10 Bolton 0, Barnsley 0 (5-4 PKs) Highlights
Tues, Aug. 10 Barrow 1, Scunthorpe United 0 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 10 Stevenage 2, Luton Town 2 (3-0 PKs) Highlights
Tues, Aug. 10 Peterborough 0, Plymouth Argyle 4 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 10 Ipswich Town 0, Newport County 1 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 10 Exeter 0, Wycombe 0 (3-4 PKs) Highlights
Tues, Aug. 10 Charlton 0, AFC Wimbledon 1 Highlights
Tues, Aug. 10 Cambridge 0, Swindon Town 0 (3-1 PKs) Highlights
Tues, Aug. 10 Birmingham City 1, Colchester 0 Highlights
Wed, Aug. 11 Leyton Orient 1, QPR 1 (3-5 PKs) Highlights
Wed, Aug. 11 Blackpool 3, Middlesbrough 0 Highlights
Wed, Aug. 11 Nottingham Forest 2, Bradford City 1 Highlights
Wed, Aug. 11 Coventry City 1, Northampton 2 Highlights
Wed, Aug. 11 Burton Albion 1, Oxford United 1 (2-4 PKs) Highlights

