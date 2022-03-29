How to prepare before wagering at a NASCAR race

Commercial content. 21+.

Legalized sports betting is sweeping the country with more and more states offering online betting that’s available anywhere, including live sporting events. That includes NASCAR, which was already among, if not the best, live experience in all of sports.

But with the added option of having a little action on the race while watching live, it’s no longer a question as NASCAR clearly tops the list.

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule has a handful of races in states with legal sports betting quickly approaching, including back-to-back-to-back races in Richmond, Va., Martinsville, Va. and Bristol, Tenn., with plenty more coming.

So with this in mind, I’ve put together the definitive NASCAR race day betting guide with tips and advice to make your betting experience fun, efficient and as profitable as possible while at the track.

1. Do NASCAR betting research ahead of time

Can you roll into the track, pull out your phone, look at live NASCAR odds instantly via the Action App and start making bets from scratch right then? Of course.

But the process is a whole lot easier if you’ve already circled a handful of bets you like and, more importantly, know which sportsbooks available in the state of the event are offering the best odds on those bets.

This serves two purposes. First, it significantly cuts down on the time you’ll need to visit multiple sites to research your bets and line shop — time that can be better spent enjoying the live NASCAR experience. And second, you’ll know which sportsbooks you’ll be primarily betting at, which leads me to my second tip …

Austin Cindric edges Bubba Wallace AP

2. Have betting accounts set up and funded

The key here is to have whichever accounts you’d like to use at the track already set up and funded.

Let’s say you want the option to bet at three different sportsbooks while at the race, you’re talking about researching the best sportsbook bonuses, going through the registration process, linking your depositing method and getting funds deposited.

Is this process hard? Not at all. It’s just much easier to do it in the comfort of your home ahead of time than trying to do it all via mobile device from your car or after arriving at the track.

<br />

And don’t worry if you don’t live in a state with legal sports betting. You can do all of that listed above (downloading apps, registering, depositing, etc.) from any state.

You can even withdraw money won or leftover balances once you get home.

The only action that must take place in a legal sports betting state is submitting the actual wager itself.

3. Charge your phone and bring a portable charger

There’s so much to see and do at the track before the race even begins that it’s quite easy to plow right through your phone’s battery.

So make sure your phone gets fully charged on the ride to the track, and I personally always bring a portable charger with me as well.

That way I can still take as many pictures and videos as I want from the time I arrive until the end of the race, but I can also make the bets that I want, including live, in-race wagers, without worrying about a dead cell phone battery.

NASCAR Getty Images

4. Rent or buy a race scanner

For those new to NASCAR or attending races, fans can rent or buy scanners that offer the ability to listen to every driver’s in-car radio or the radio broadcast directly from the stands during the race.

I personally opt for the radio broadcasts while watching the race to stay up-to-speed on everything going on in the race, including reasons for cautions, team strategies and updates on drivers, because I’m not only curious as a fan, but to also find potential in-race wagering opportunities to bet right from my phone in the stands.

I’ve attended so many races throughout the years that I’ve purchased my own scanner to bring to the track, but if you’ve never used one before or it’s your first time attending a NASCAR race, I recommend renting one at the track.

Bonus tip!

Pack a soft cooler with food and beverages: OK, this isn’t specifically about betting, so let’s consider it betting adjacent.

Most NASCAR tracks allow fans to bring soft coolers of certain sizes (be sure to check with the specific track you’ll be attending) into the race.

This also includes adult beverages (assuming you’re at least 21 years old).

I like to pack my cooler full of beer and bottled water because there truly is no better fan experience than sweating NASCAR bets in-person with an ice cold beer in hand.