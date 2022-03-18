How to pick a Big Dance Cinderella

Commercial Content, 21+



During the 2018-19 NCAA basketball season, I spent the month of February developing a mid-major Cinderella Model from scratch.

Utilizing an Exploratory Factor-Analysis (EFA) approach, I analyzed every NCAA Tournament team since the 2001-02 season based on every KenPom metric available. Through statistical treatment, I determined which metrics matter and which ones don’t.

Then, I built a model that predicts the types of mid-majors that win in the first round — and which ones tend to lose. Finally, I used that model to rank this season’s mid-major squads based on each team’s probability of scoring a first-round upset.

Chattanooga guard David Jean-Baptiste, right, is congratulated by teammates as he holds the Southern Conference championship trophy. AP

Defining a Cinderella team

Is being a Cinderella about the colossal first-round upset … or the improbably deep tournament run to the Final Four?

Maybe it’s both. But those deep Final Four runs aren’t exactly predictable — and I want to provide you with something that has meaningful predictive value. So, when I say “Cinderella Teams,” I’m focusing on squads that can pull a first-round upset this year.



Get up to $1100 in first bet insurance New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $5 on any March Madness moneyline, Get $150 free bets win or lose 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Free-to-play $10 Million March Madness Bracket Challenge New & Existing Customers. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



Get a risk-free bet on March Madness 21+. New & Existing Customers. Minimum odds -200. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Bet $10 Win $200 If either Team hits a 3-Pointer. 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Get two Risk-Free Bets up to $2,000 New players only, 21 or older. Available in CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



Bet $10 Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply

By focusing on obscure mid- and low-major schools with a chance to pull a big upset, I’m also implicitly highlighting high-profile, lower seeds with a real chance of losing on Day 1.

These are the kinds of teams you want to avoid taking deep into the tournament, lest your bracket be busted in the first weekend of play.

The UAB men’s basketball team. AP

I am not trying to find every single possible upset in the first round. I am not trying to identify every team that could make a Sweet 16 run.

Instead, I’m trying to identify the teams that no one is thinking about that have a strong chance of being upset in the first round — thereby busting everyone else’s brackets … except yours (if you take my advice).

Rules for Cinderella status

16-seeds are excluded. Since 2001-02, 16-seeds are 1-76 in the NCAA Tournament. If I included them in my statistical analysis, their poor metrics would throw off our sample.

The team cannot come from a Power-6 conference (ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12 or SEC).

The team cannot be ranked entering the NCAA Tournament. This stipulation gets rid of past Gonzaga and Wichita State teams that were criminally under-seeded despite their season-long excellence.

The team cannot be ranked in the AP top 15 in January, February or March of the given season. This stipulation ensures that the team is largely unknown to the public.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Metrics that matter

After analyzing each and every KenPom metric, my tests revealed just seven (out of 86) that meaningfully discriminate winners from losers:

AdjO: Adjusted offensive efficiency — an estimate of the offensive efficiency (points scored per 100 possessions) a team would have against the average D-I defense.

Loyola Chicago’s Braden Norris AP

AdjD: Adjusted defensive efficiency — an estimate of the defensive efficiency (points allowed per 100 possessions) a team would have against the average D-I offense.

AdjEM: The difference between a team’s offensive and defensive efficiency.

Defensive eFG%: Effective Field Goal Percentage (eFG%) allowed to the opposing offense.

Offensive Turnover %: Offensive turnovers per possession.

Defensive Turnover %: Opponent turnovers forced per possession.

3P% Defense: 3-point percentage allowed to opposing teams.

These seven metrics combine to paint a logical and intuitive portrait of a potential Cinderella team. Generally, teams that upset top seeds in the first round boast well-rounded offensive and defensive efficiency, do not turn the ball over often on offense, force turnovers on defense and defend well on the perimeter.

Friday’s dance card

Teams best fitting Cinderella criteria that play on Friday are 12 UAB (vs. 5 Houston), 10 Loyola Chicago (vs. 7 Ohio State) and 13 Chattanooga (vs. 4 Illinois).