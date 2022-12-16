How to navigate this season’s playoffs

The fantasy football playoffs can be a very stressful time. Whether you are playing for a monetary prize or just bragging rights over that overbearing brother-in-law, no one likes to lose.

We stare at our lineups every day and continuously analyze each matchup. Some might even say we overthink it, and though that might be true, we know even the slightest mistake could be the difference between winning it all and going home empty-handed.

Most fantasy analysts will tell you to “start your studs” and “dance with the girl you brought,” but sometimes it can be difficult to trust someone who has let you down in recent weeks. Conversely, it can also be difficult to ignore a potential league-winner, even if he is a no-name from nowhere. But rather than invest in the unknown, there are several secondary wideouts who are ready to be your No. 1 in fantasy.

Don’t underestimate Mike Williams in the fantasy football playoffs. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

First and foremost, stop treating Chargers receiver Mike Williams like it’s OK to leave him on your bench. Keenan Allen may be the No. 1 receiver, but Williams is a bona-fide stud. He opened the season averaging nine targets per game and managed three 100-yard efforts with three touchdowns over the first seven while fighting off continuous double-coverage.

He then suffered a high-ankle sprain which kept him out of five games, and everyone seemed to forget his talent. This guy routinely makes the big plays, and posted six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in his first game back. If he’s on your bench, you better be starting three super-elite wideouts.

DeVonta Smith and Donovan Peoples-Jones are two more who don’t deserve to be in the shadows. Top receivers A.J. Brown and Amari Cooper are both must-starts, but so are these two. Smith has a touchdown in each of his past two games while Peoples-Jones is coming off a 12-target, 114-yard game as he and Deshaun Watson are forging a tight on-field rapport. Given both of their matchups this week, they too should be starting for you.

It can be tough to ignore strong performances this late in the season, but investing in a Chris Moore or Amari Rodgers can be a dangerous game. Look for track record and look at what is happening on each team before investing in a player. The previously mentioned No. 2 receivers might not get the fanfare to keep them in the spotlight, but they will help you to a championship faster than one of these flavors-of-the-week.

Howard Bender is the VP of operations and head of content at FantasyAlarm.com. Follow him on Twitter @rotobuzzguy and catch him on the award winning “Fantasy Alarm Radio Show” on the SiriusXM fantasy sports channel weekdays from 6-8 p.m. Go to FantasyAlarm.com for all your fantasy sports advice, player projections, injury updates and more.