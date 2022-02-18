How to make MLB playoffs, draft more fun and competitive

MLB’s competitive balance problem may be overblown, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t use some fixing

How an expanded playoffs and revamped draft could even the playing field for baseball’s haves and have-nots

MLB has a competitive balance problem. We take that as fact, like the sun will rise daily from the East or cement is harder than jelly.

But does it, really? Competitive balance is, at least in theory, an important issue in the ongoing collective bargaining between MLB and the players’ union.