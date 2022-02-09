How to make a bobsled team

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each weekday morning.

He looks for the talent. And just as importantly, he looks for the flaws.

Are you a gazelle of a football player who struggles to catch the ball? Do you have the measurements of a basketball star without the jump shot to match? Are you faster than 99.9 percent of Americans, but an also-ran in the 100-meter trials?

“In every weight room and in every running track somewhere around the country, there’s a great athlete out there that maybe doesn’t play football that well,” Team USA assistant bobsled coach Mike Kohn said. “They excel in the weight room and on the track and all the testing, and they’re confused.