How to get Warriors and Kings NBA playoffs tickets for 2023

The Splash Brothers are back in the postseason and ready to attack.

Four-time NBA champions Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, along with fellow stars Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, have led the Golden State Warriors to the NBA playoffs yet again after nailing down the number six seed in the Western Conference on the last day of the season.

Now that their well-deserved obligatory champagne clinching celebrations are complete, the team has work to do.

In the first round, they’re slated to play the number three Sacramento Kings, making their first playoff appearance since 2006.

Both squads have a lot at stake here — the Warriors are looking to repeat as NBA champions for the first time since their 2017 and 2018 campaigns and the Kings are looking to looking to advance to compete for their first title since 1951 when they were known as the Rochester Royals.

And if you want to see Steph, Klay, Dray and the rest of Steve Kerr’s exciting roster play ball live at San Francisco’s Chase Center, you can still scoop up last-minute tickets.

There’s only one problem.

They’re not exactly cheap.

At the time of publication, the lowest price we could find on tickets for Warriors first-round playoff home games was $160 before fees on Vivid Seats.

Still, not much can compare to the thrilling atmosphere of a live NBA playoff game — espeically one between cross-town rivals.

Want to see the Warriors battle with the Kings live?

Here’s everything you need to know and more.

All prices listed above are subject to fluctuation.

Golden State Warriors 2023 home playoff schedule

Although dates and opponents aren’t confirmed yet, here’s a look at how much upper-level, lower-level and floor seats will cost for all remaining Warriors regular season and first-round playoff home games.

Want to snag tickets to a later round? You can grab tickets here for all hypothetical Warriors playoff home and away games all the way up to the NBA Finals.

How to watch the Warriors on TV

Fans hoping to catch Steph and the team on the tube can watch all first round playoff games on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV.

Just make sure to check your local listings before tuning in.

About the Sacramento Kings

After enduring a 17-year playoff drought, the Kings are ready to scrap in the postseason.

Behind the play of All-Stars De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, coach Mike Brown’s club cruised to a 48-34 record.

Midway through their season, they had quite a memorable game too.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, the Kings defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 176-175 in the second-highest scoring game in NBA history after Malik Monk dropped a career-high 45 points.

Can’t believe it? Check out the NY Post’s story about the wild double-overtime contest here.

