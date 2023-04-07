How to get Suns NBA playoffs tickets for 2023

Vivid Seats is the New York Post’s official ticketing partner. We may receive revenue from this partnership for sharing this content and/or when you make a purchase.



Over the past few seasons, the Phoenix Suns have built a perennial playoff contender from the ground up.

This year, Monty Williams’ squad is looking to dig deeper than they’ve ever gone before and win their first-ever NBA title in the franchise’s 55 years of existence.

And with a starting five that includes 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant, 12-time All-Star Chris Paul, three-time All-Star Devin Booker and commanding center DeAndre Ayton now seems like a better time than ever before.

However, the team will need all the help they can get from fans at their home Footprint Center in the postseason.

That’s where you come in.

Tickets are available for all upcoming postseason games on Vivid Seats.

While tickets aren’t incredibly cheap — the lowest price we found was $111 before fees — it’s hard to put a value on seeing all your favorite orange and purple heroes duke it out for hardwood glory in person.

Want to cheer on Book, KD and CP3 live?

Here’s everything you need to know and more.

All prices listed above were found at the time of publication and are subject to fluctuation.

Phoenix Suns 2023 home playoff schedule

Although dates aren’t confirmed yet, here’s a look at how much upper-level, lower-level and floor seats will cost for all remaining regular season and first-round playoff home games.

Hoping to snag tickets to a later round? You can grab tickets here for all hypothetical Suns playoff home games all the way up to the NBA Finals.

(Note: The New York Post confirmed all above prices at the publication time. All prices are subject to fluctuation and include additional fees at checkout.)

Vivid Seats is a verified secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

They offer a 100% buyer guarantee that states your transaction will be safe and secure and your tickets will be delivered prior to the event.

How to watch the Suns on TV

Fans hoping to catch the Valley of the Sun’s best on the tube can watch all first round playoff games on MSG, ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV.

Just make sure to check your local listings before tuning in and you’ll be set.

About the Suns matchup

At the moment, just who the fourth-seeded Suns will be playing in the first round is unclear.

While it appears the Clippers are their most likely opponent — and playing the Suns in the final game of the regular season (!) — they don’t quite have the five-seed wrapped up with their 42-38 record.

In fact, the Warriors, Lakers, Pelicans and Timberwolves could all sneak and steal the Clippers’ spot.

Keep an eye on the NBA this weekend — it’s going to be a wild ride to the finish.

NBA playoff schedule

Been meaning to see which teams are matching up in the first round?

Check out the NBA’s 2023 playoff bracket here.

