How to get Milwaukee Bucks playoff tickets for 2023

Vivid Seats is the New York Post’s official ticketing partner. We may receive revenue from this partnership for sharing this content and/or when you make a purchase.



With a 57-22 record, the Bucks have the Eastern Conference’s top seed locked down with the regular season nearly over.

Behind the play of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez, Mike Budenholzer’s squad nailed down homecourt advantage throughout the postseason.

All that’s left for the team is to find out who they’re playing in the best-of-seven first round.

At this point in time, it looks like they could face off against the Hawks, Heat, Raptors or Bulls — however, we’ll have to wait and see how the playoff play-in round shakes out.

What we do know though is that tickets are available for all potential first-round home games at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

And given the high-stakes nature of the postseason, we’re happy to report that fairly cheap seats are ready for purchase.

In fact, we found some seats going for as low as $59 before fees on Vivid Seats at the time of publication.

Want to find out how much good seats are versus upper deck?

Keep reading. We’ve got everything you need to know and more below.

All prices listed above are subject to fluctuation.

Milwaukee Bucks 2023 home playoff schedule

Although dates and opponents aren’t confirmed yet, here’s a look at how much upper-level, lower-level and floor seats will cost for all remaining Bucks regular season and first-round playoff home games.

Want to snag tickets to a later round? You can grab tickets for all hypothetical Bucks playoff home games all the way up to the NBA Finals here.

(Note: The New York Post confirmed all above prices at the publication time. All prices are subject to fluctuation and include additional fees at checkout.)

Vivid Seats is a verified secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

They offer a 100% buyer guarantee that states your transaction will be safe and secure and your tickets will be delivered prior to the event.

How to watch the Bucks on TV

Fans hoping to catch Giannis and the team on the tube, can watch all first round playoff games on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV.

Just make sure to check your local listings before tuning in.

Who are the Bucks playing in the playoffs?

As of now, it’s hard to tell with the play-in.

The teams with the seventh and eighth best records in the NBA’s Eastern Conference — the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks — are battling it out for the seventh seed to play the Celtics in the first round.

The loser of that game will play the winner of the game between the club with the ninth and tenth best records, the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls.

Whoever wins that matchup is headed to Milwaukee.

Huge concert tours in 2023

Many of the biggest names in music are conducting massive tours all over North America this year.

Here are just five of our favorite acts you won’t want to miss when they come to a city near you.

• Drake

• George Strait with Chris Stapleton

• Beyoncé

• Blink 182

• Guns N’ Roses

Want to see who else is on tour? Check out our list of the 52 biggest concert tours in 2023 here.