How to get Memphis Grizzlies playoff tickets for 2023

Memphis Grizzlies fourth-string rookie Kenny Lofton Jr. started for the first time of his NBA career in the final game of the regular season on Sunday, April 9.

He promptly scored 42 points and set a record for most points a) by a rookie in Grizzlies franchise history as well as b) by any player making their first career start in NBA history.

Now that’s how you put a bow on a spectacular 51-31 season that netted the squad the second seed in the NBA’s Western Conference.

While Lofton Jr. may grab minutes in the postseason, coach Taylor Jenkins’ young stars Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Xavier Tillman will likely return to the floor to take on the Lakers or Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs.

And they’ll need all the help they can get from hometown fans at Memphis’ FedEx Forum once they kick the series off on Sunday, April 16.

That’s where you come in.

Grizzlies diehards can still grab cheap last-minute playoff tickets.

How cheap?

At the time of publication, some seats were going for as low as $68 before fees on Vivid Seats.

We’d call that a bargain compared to how much fans for other teams have to shell out for playoff games.

If you want to cheer the team on live, here’s how you can see Morant, Lofton Jr. and the rest of the squad compete for hardwood glory IRL in Memphis this spring.

Memphis Grizzlies 2023 home playoff schedule

Although dates and opponents aren’t confirmed yet, here’s a look at how much upper-level, lower-level and floor seats will cost for all remaining Grizzlies regular season and first-round playoff home games.

Want to snag tickets to a later round? You can grab tickets here for all hypothetical Grizzlies playoff home games all the way up to the NBA Finals.

How to watch the Grizzlies on TV

Fans hoping to catch Ja, Desmond, Dillon, Jaren and Xavier on the small screen can watch all first round playoff games on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV.

Just make sure to check your local listings before tuning in.

Who are the Grizzlies playing in the playoffs?

As of now, it’s hard to tell with the play-in.

The teams with the seventh and eighth best records in the NBA’s Eastern Conference — the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves — are duking it out for the seventh seed to play the Grizzlies in the first round.

The loser of that game will play the winner of the game between the club with the ninth and tenth best records, the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Whoever wins that matchup is headed to Denver to take on the top-seeded Denver Nuggets.

