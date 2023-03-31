How to get Masters 2023 tickets: Last-minute pricing, rounds

Vivid Seats is the New York Post’s official ticketing partner. We may receive revenue from this partnership for sharing this content and/or when you make a purchase.



The Super Bowl of golf is upon us.

From April 6-9, the 86th Masters Tournament will be held at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Ga., and there are quite a few intriguing storylines swirling around this year’s 72-hole event.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler will attempt to win his second Masters in a row against Rory McIlroy — who was won every Major except the Masters — and red hot Jon Rahm.

Plus, major stars like Cam Smith and Dustin Johnson that defected to the LIV will be back to compete.

And if you want to score last-minute tickets, you still can.

However, they aren’t exactly cheap.

At the time of publication, four-day passes for the tournament on April 6-9 are going for $7058 before fees on Vivid Seats.

The cheapest single-day pass available is for April 9, where prices start at $1232 before fees.

All that being said, you can’t put a price on seeing all the drama unfold amongst the game’s greats over a spring week in Augusta.

Want to go to the Masters?

Here’s everything you need to know.

The Masters 2023 tournament schedule

A complete calendar including all event names, dates, start times and links to the cheapest tickets available can be found below.

2023 Masters tournament dates Ticket prices

start at Monday practice on April 3 starting at 7 a.m. $2031 Tuesday practice on April 4 starting at 7 a.m. $1455 Wednesday practice on April 5 starting at 7 a.m. $2585 Four-day pass for April 6-9 $7058 Masters golf tournament on April 6 starting at 7 a.m. $2645 Masters golf tournament on April 7 starting at 7 a.m. $2163 Masters golf tournament on April 8 starting at 7 a.m. $1413 Masters golf tournament on April 9 starting at 7 a.m. $1232

(Note: The New York Post confirmed all above prices at the publication time. All prices are subject to fluctuation and include additional fees at checkout.)

Vivid Seats is a verified secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

They offer a 100% buyer guarantee that states your transaction will be safe and secure and your tickets will be delivered prior to the event.

Huge golf tournaments in 2023 and 2024

Even after the green jacket is handed off to a victor on April 9, there will still be a lot of high-profile stroke play this year and next.

Here are just five of the biggest tourneys to look forward to in the coming months.

• PGA Championship (May 15-21)

• The US Open (June 12-18)

• The British Open (July 16-23)

• The Tour Championship (Aug. 23)

• The Players Championship (March 12-17, 2024)

