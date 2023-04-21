How to get last-minute Knicks-Cavaliers playoff tickets at MSG

Vivid Seats is the New York Post’s official ticketing partner. We may receive revenue from this partnership for sharing this content and/or when you make a purchase.



It’s all tied up at one.

After the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers went back and forth in Games 1 and 2 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference playoffs at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the heated series is finally headed to Madison Square Garden for Game 3 and Game 4.

And Knicks fans, Tom Thibodeau’s team needs you more than ever.

Following a tough 107-90 loss in Game 2 at the hands of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, the Knicks need to come back with statement wins at home.

Yes, this is what playoff basketball is all about.

For Knicks diehards that that have been on the fence about buying tickets — you’re in luck because seats are still available for the April 21 and April 23 games.

At the time of publication, we found some seats going for as low as $269 before fees on Vivid Seats.

That’s quite a bit cheaper than floor tickets that cost up to $32,700.

Want to root on Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Jalen Brunson, RJ Barret, Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley and the rest of the Knickerbockers on to victory live?

Here’s everything you need to know to make that happen.

Knicks playoff home game schedule

Here’s a look at how much upper-level, lower-level and floor seats will cost for all Knicks home first-round playoff home games.

Hoping to snag tickets to a later round? You can grab tickets here for all hypothetical Knicks playoff home games all the way up to the NBA Finals.

(Note: The New York Post confirmed all above prices at the publication time. All prices are subject to fluctuation and include additional fees at checkout.)

Vivid Seats is a verified secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

They offer a 100% buyer guarantee that states your transaction will be safe and secure and your tickets will be delivered prior to the event.

How to watch the Knicks on TV

Fans hoping to catch Thibodeau’s team on the tube can watch all first round playoff games on MSG, ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV.

Just make sure to check your local listings before tuning in.

About the Knicks-Cavs matchup

Two games into the series, Quentin Grimes has made only six field goal attempts.

What’s keeping him from taking more shots?

Here’s the New York Post’s scoop.

If you’d like to catch up with all of the other intriguing stories surrounding the Knicks and Cavs, check out our Knicks coverage here.

NBA playoff schedule

Been meaning to see who’s playing who in the first round?

Check out the NBA’s 2023 playoff bracket here.

