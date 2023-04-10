How to get Brooklyn Nets-Philadelphia Sixers NBA playoffs tickets

Vivid Seats is the New York Post’s official ticketing partner. We may receive revenue from this partnership for sharing this content and/or when you make a purchase.



Well, that was unexpected.

After dropping head coach Steve Nash and trading away superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, expectations were low for this season.

Somehow, the Brooklyn Nets shocked the NBA by finishing the regular season with an impressive 45-37 record and a spot in the playoffs.

We’d argue that their success is largely due to the explosive play of incumbent stars Mikal Bridges, Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Johnson, Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton under fiery new skipper Jacque Vaughn.

However, the squad can’t rest on their laurels just yet.

First, they have to face off against the Eastern Conference’s number three seed, the Philadelphia 76ers.

And when they play at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, the squad will need all the help they can get from fans to take down Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris.

If you want to go, we recommend grabbing tickets ASAP — at the time of publication, prices are surprisingly low.

In fact, the cheapest seats we found to get you in the door were $59 before fees on Vivid Seats.

Now that’s a steal for playoff basketball.

Want to cheer the Nets on live?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Brooklyn Nets 2023 home playoff schedule

Although dates and opponents aren’t confirmed yet, here’s a look at how much upper-level, lower-level and floor seats will cost for all Nets first-round playoff home games.

Want to snag tickets to an away game? You can grab tickets to a hotly contested matchup at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center here.

(Note: The New York Post confirmed all above prices at the publication time. All prices are subject to fluctuation and include additional fees at checkout.)

Vivid Seats is a verified secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

They offer a 100% buyer guarantee that states your transaction will be safe and secure and your tickets will be delivered prior to the event.

How to watch the Nets on TV

Fans hoping to catch Mikal and the team on the tube can watch all first round playoff games on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV.

Just make sure to check your local listings before tuning in.

Brooklyn Nets news

The Nets fittingly closed the regular season against the Sixers at home in front of a sold-out crowd.

Rather than take it easy, Cam Thomas took Philadelphia to task dropping buckets from all over the floor.

How many points did he end up with?

Check out our coverage of the game to find out more.

For those craving more Nets news, you can find all of the New York Post’s stories on the team here.

