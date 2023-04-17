How to get Brooklyn Cyclones tickets in 2023: Schedule & prices

Vivid Seats is the New York Post’s official ticketing partner. We may receive revenue from this partnership for sharing this content and/or when you make a purchase.



The New York Mets’ biggest future stars might be just a few boroughs away from Citi Field.

Over the past two decades, the Brooklyn Cyclones have nurtured Mets talent like Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, Tomás Nido, Seth Lugo and many, many more at their Maimonides Park near Coney Island.

And if you want to see tomorrow’s Major League heroes today like pitcher Matthew Allan and outfielder Alex Ramirez, you can for cheap this summer.

At the time of publication, we found some tickets going for as low as $6 before fees on Vivid Seats.

But that’s not all.

Kids under 14 that attend on Wednesdays eat free and all season long, the team is giving away freebies like beanies (May 6), tumblers (May 28), bobbleheads (June 23), headbands (July 30) and T-Shirts (Aug. 13).

Plus, Aug. 19 will serve as the team’s annual “Seinfeld Night” where the team celebrates all things Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer.

Want to have fun at the ballpark for cheap?

Here’s everything you need to know and more.

All prices listed above are subject to fluctuation.

Brooklyn Cyclones single game tickets

Tickets for all games against rivals like the Wilmington Blue Rocks, Jersey Shore BlueClaws, Aberdeen IronBirds, Hudson Valley Renegades and Winston-Salem Dash can be grabbed right here, right now.

Brooklyn Cyclones full team schedule

Want a fuller picture at the season as you plot out your summer plans?

Check out the Brooklyn Cyclone’s complete 2023 calendar here.

Brooklyn Cyclones seating chart

Now that you now the game you want to attend, where should you sit?

We recommend taking a look at the venue’s seating chart for a future game here to get a better idea of where you can park yourself at a ballgame.

About the Brooklyn Cyclones

Things aren’t looking so hot for the Cyclones right now.

As of April 17, the team is 3-6 and sitting in fifth place in the South Atlantic League North Division.

However, that could all change in an instant — the season is young for manager Chris Newell’s squad.

Speaking of the team, you can take a look at the Cyclones’ current roster here.

