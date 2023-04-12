How to get Atlanta Hawks playoff tickets for 2023

Vivid Seats is the New York Post’s official ticketing partner. We may receive revenue from this partnership for sharing this content and/or when you make a purchase.



In 2022, the Miami Heat handily defeated the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

This year, Quin Snyder’s squad did everything in their power to make sure they didn’t have a repeat of last season and beat the Heat by a score of 116-105 in the playoff play-in game.

Now, after having won their one-off game behind the play of stars Trae Young and Dejounte Murray as well as clutch reserves Saddiq Bey and Bogdan Bogdanović, the Hawks are officially in the first round of the NBA playoffs where they’ll take on the number two seed Boston Celtics.

And if you want last-minute tickets to see the Hawks compete for hardwood glory at their home State Farm Arena, you can still pick them up.

Better yet, you can for cheap.

At the time of publication, we found some tickets going for as low as $72 before fees on Vivid Seats.

That’s not a bad price considering you’ll get to see Hawks try to do something they haven’t done since 1958 and win an NBA title.

Back then, they were known as the St. Louis Hawks and ten years away from moving to Atlanta — yes, that’s really how long it’s been since they’ve won it all.

Want to help root Trae and the rest of the squad on against Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown?

Here’s everything you need to know and more.

Atlanta Hawks 2023 home playoff schedule

Here’s a look at how much upper-level, lower-level and floor seats will cost for all Hawks first-round playoff home games.

Want to snag tickets to a later round? You can grab tickets here for all hypothetical Hawks playoff home games all the way up to the NBA Finals.

How to watch the Hawks on TV

Fans hoping to catch Trae on the tube can catch all first round playoff games on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV.

Just make sure to check your local listings before tuning in.

About the Boston Celtics

Celtics star Jaylen Brown averaged over 26 points per game during the regular season.

While he’s key to the team’s success, he may have to sit in the playoffs due to an untimely household injury.

What happened to Brown?

Click here for the surprising scoop.

For more on the Celtics, check out the NY Post’s coverage of the team here.

