How to follow NHL playoffs amid NBA playoffs, MLB

Many sports fans point to March Madness as their favorite time on the sports calendar. Others prefer October with the baseball playoffs and the NFL regular season in full swing.

I would argue that this time of year – with the NBA and NHL playoffs playing out on a nightly basis for nearly two months – does not take a back seat to either of the first two scenarios.

The NBA postseason already is off to a gripping start – sorry, Nets fans – with the second round continuing Monday with openers in Miami (Heat 106, 76es 92) and Phoenix (Suns 121, Mavericks 114).

The NHL finally dropped the puck, too, on the 2022 quest for the Stanley Cup, and the Rangers are set for Game 1 tonight against the Penguins at the Garden.