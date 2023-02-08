How to bet on the Super Bowl and understand prop bets

You want to bet on the Super Bowl. Of course you want to bet on the Super Bowl.

The amount of betting on this year’s Super Bowl is estimated to reach $16 billion this year with a record 50.4 million Americans planning to wager, per the Associated Press. That’s mostly a result of legalized gambling in many states, though the estimate includes people who will bet with an illegal bookie or do so casually with a friend.

Because sports betting is legal in New York and New Jersey, gambling is now easy for local fans. You’ve seen all the ads, and surely, you will see more. Maybe you’re a little bit tired of them (OK, a lot). And, of course, you know how the game is going to go.

It’s just a matter of understanding the hundreds of potential bets in front of you.

And that’s what this is for. Here’s your guide to gambling on the Super Bowl.

The basics: Spread, moneyline, total





Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are listed as slight underdogs to the Eagles in the betting market for Sunday’s Super Bowl. Getty Images

The first three potential bets you’re going to see on any sportsbook are the spread, the moneyline and the total. The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites, a -123 favorite on the moneyline and the Over/Under is 51 on FanDuel. If you bet the spread, you’re betting on the Eagles to win by more than 1.5 points or for the Chiefs to cover — i.e. lose by either one point or win. If you bet the moneyline, you’re betting on a team to win straight-up, but at -123, you need to bet $123 to win $100 (or, for Kansas City at +103, bet $100 to win $103). And for the points total, you’re betting on the number of combined points scored in the game, over or under 51.

But those are easy. The Super Bowl is about more elaborate prop bets.

Player props

Most books will essentially let you bet an unlimited number of propositions for what will happen in the game. That starts with player performances.

Think Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will dominate? You can bet on him to score over 2.5 touchdowns at +140. Like Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith to go nuts? Grab the over on 5.5 receptions at +100. You can get these for pretty much any statistical category and any player, offense or defense. You also can find more elaborate options than just stats: Super Bowl MVP, who gets the first touchdown, sack or reception, the jersey number of the first scorer, or who will have more of a given stat between two players (i.e., A.J. Brown is +102 to beat out Travis Kelce in receiving yards), to name a few.





Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is the subject of a number of player prop bets for the duel with the Chiefs. Getty Images

Most books also will let you create a same-game parlay — which is to say, combine multiple prop bets into one. That doesn’t just go for player props, but for others as well, some of which we’ll get into here.

In Friday’s editions of the Post, you will find Erich Richter’s breakdown of prop bets for Super Bowl LVII, which will include a comprehensive list of the best bets among the hundreds available.

After plenty of research, here is an exclusive preview of a few prop bets he’s targeting…

• Kenneth Gainwell Super Bowl rushing leader +2000 (WynnBet)

• Dallas Goedert first touchdown scorer +1200 (FanDuel)

• Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl MVP +130 (FanDuel)

Cross-sport parlays

The Super Bowl isn’t the only game happening on Sunday, and you can take advantage of that. There’s a slew of potential bets you can make combining a Super Bowl outcome with another game or event that day. For example, you can bet which is higher: the number of total first-half points in the Super Bowl vs. the total number of NHL goals on Sunday, with four games going on.

Some also go outside the realm of sports. You can bet the total first-quarter points versus the price of Dogecoin in U.S. cents, if you’re so inclined. Want another bizarre option? How about the total points scored by the Eagles vs. the age of the Waste Management Phoenix Open winner? Even if there are people in your life who follow finances or golf more than the Super Bowl, there are options for them.

Random props: Anthem, Gatorade color, coin flip, TV broadcast





Think you can predict exactly how long Chris Stapleton’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” will last? Plenty of sportsbooks will give you action. Getty Images for ACM

There’s a slew of prop bets available for the Super Bowl that are simply completely random, starting with the national anthem. The length of the anthem is a classic prop, and the over/under on the time Chris Stapleton spends singing has been set at 127 seconds from the start of the first word to the end of the last (pro tip: Before you bet, look up past anthem performances by Stapleton). You can also bet on a series of other props surrounding the anthem — the color of Stapleton’s hat, the length of the word “brave,” which coach or quarterback gets shown first on TV and so on.

The coin flip and color of Gatorade that gets dumped on the winning coach are other staples of the Super Bowl. Want heads or tails? Notice the Chiefs used a certain color Gatorade to bathe Andy Reid after the AFC title game? There’s a bet for you.

You can also bet on the position of the player to pour Gatorade (or any other liquid) on the winning coach, how many times Roger Goodell gets shown during the broadcast, whether President Joe Biden mentions Philadelphia or his hometown of Scranton first during his pre-game interview, whether a fan will run onto the field, whether the Kelce brothers will hug after the final whistle and pretty much anything else you can think of. This is a veritable holiday for degenerates and new gamblers alike.

Super Bowl squares

You’ve probably participated in a squares pool before. In essence, you buy in and get drawn a pair of numbers on a grid (i.e. Eagles 7, Chiefs 0), and you win if at the end of a certain quarter or the game, the Eagles have a score ending in seven and the Chiefs have a score ending in zero. With the proliferation of legalized gambling, squares have gone a bit out of style, but they’re still great for your office pool or Super Bowl party.





With more than 50 million people expected to wager on the Super Bowl, there is no shortage of ways to gamble this weekend, no matter your level of expertise. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

What else can you bet on for the Super Bowl?

Pretty much anything. You can bet props for a specific half or quarter, props around a specific team, total turnovers, made field goals, the first enforced penalty or how many players throw a pass in the game. (Approach the latter with caution … this reporter once thought under 2.5 players to throw a pass was a lock in the Eagles/Patriots Super Bowl. Turns out, the sportsbook knew what it was doing.)

If there’s a prop you want to bet but can’t find at your book, you can also always contact customer service and ask for them to make it available. Chances are, they probably will.

🏀 Kyrie Irving felt ‘very disrespected’ by Nets … Remember Kyrie’s anti-Semitism apology? He deleted it

🏀 Cam Thomas’ historic offensive night not enough in Nets’ loss to Suns

🏀 Jalen Brunson comes up clutch as Knicks win last game before deadline

The scoring King

LeBron James set the NBA’s all-time scoring record on Tuesday night, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with an elbow jumper toward the end of the third quarter of the Lakers’ game against the Thunder.

That was followed by a ceremony which was a little bit bizarre in the middle of the game (which was close and which the Lakers eventually lost), but it’s hard to argue it wasn’t deserved.





LeBron James takes the ball from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer after James broke the record on Tuesday night. USA TODAY Sports

Abdul-Jabbar’s standard of 38,387 points was considered an unbreakable record for a long time — Michael Jordan finished more than 6,000 points off Abdul-Jabbar, and Karl Malone, third all-time, was nearly 2,000 behind.

James reaching it is an incredible feather in his cap, and likely will stand as his greatest individual achievement in a career packed with them. Lakers coach Darvin Ham put it best when he spoke to reporters before the game.

“The expectations were all the way out to Pluto,” Ham said, “and he went ahead and created his own galaxy.”

Postcard from Phoenix

The Post’s team of football writers are in Phoenix this week to cover the Super Bowl. What’s it like to be there and take in the sights and sounds leading up to the big game? This edition is from Paul Schwartz, who experienced a kind of déjà vu as he interviewed the Eagles:

There is a sameness to these Super Bowl media access days year after year, no matter which team and which players are involved.

Tuesday’s Eagles availability was at the hotel where the NFC champs are staying for the week — the tony Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass, located in Chandler, Ariz., about 25 minutes from downtown Phoenix. Tom Coughlin decided it was a nice, remote spot for the Giants in the week leading into Super Bowl XLII after the 2007 season. Once you get off the highway, there are many varieties of cacti to be seen as you pull into the grounds of the resort, and you wind through the golf course and fancy spas on the premises before you get to the conference rooms where 10 players and head coach Nick Sirianni were made available.





Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni shares a familiar message during his Super Bowl media availability. AP

Sirianni’s 15-minute press conference sounded a whole lot like so many head coach media sessions in years gone by. He spoke about his message to his team — treat this like a normal week and try to avoid all the distractions. It’s a message virtually every head coach has shared for as long as there have been Super Bowls. When asked about a specific player, Sirianni offered heaping praise. He lauded his team’s leadership and stick-togetherness. We have heard this all before, every year, from every head coach fortunate enough to make it this far.

In an adjacent room, there were 10 risers set up for the players chosen to speak on this day — on Wednesday and Thursday, every player and coach is available, so no one gets off easy. The quarterback, Jalen Hurts, attracted the largest group. The wizened veteran center, Jason Kelce, drew a big crowd. Darius Slay, the outspoken cornerback, was a draw. If you wanted to get a one-on-one interview with T.J. Edwards, who started all 17 games and led the team in tackles, there was no problem fighting off anyone.

There is a rhythm to all this. Every Super Bowl team has the attention-taking quarterback, the respected veteran, the quotable defender and the unheralded but important starter. This does not make any of this unnecessary or uneventful. But it does make it all familiar.

KD’s choice





Kevin Durant’s future with the Nets is a mystery after the Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks over the weekend. Getty Images

Life Without Kyrie has already hit a snag for the Nets, who have reportedly had “hard conversations” with Kevin Durant, per Adrian Wojnarowski, following the deal that sent an unhappy Irving to Dallas.

It seems clear that with Durant having three years left on his deal after this season, the Nets don’t want to trade him ahead of Thursday afternoon’s deadline unless their hand is very much forced.

What Durant wants seems, at best, unclear. His tenure in Brooklyn has been an unmitigated failure, though that is mostly due to the failings of others rather than his own play, which has been superb. Still, leaving now — or after this season — would very much leave a bad taste in the fan base’s mouth.

Wrexham’s dramatic turn





Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp (far right) prevented Wrexham from a storybook upset of the second-division team in the FA Cup when he broke a 1-1 tie in injury time. Getty Images

Wrexham’s FA Cup run came to an end on Tuesday as Sheffield United scored twice in injury time to win a fourth-round replay at Bramall Lane. Despite failing to ultimately pull off the upset, getting a draw the first time the two sides played was a great moment for the Welsh club, which is currently in the fifth division of the British soccer ladder.

The club already has gained international attention due to its ownership, with Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny having taken stewardship of the organization and producing a docuseries called “Welcome to Wrexham,” which ran on FX last fall. Pretty much entirely because of that, Wrexham were the first non-league club to be included in the FIFA video game, and have become media darlings. Just as important, it’s currently in second place in the National League, which would qualify them for the playoff semifinals against the third-place team. If it wins the league — Notts County is currently top of the table — Wrexham will be automatically promoted to the EFL League Two.

The difference between the fourth and fifth tier in England is massive — the fifth tier and below are much more local and are excluded from the TV deals and league structure that produces most of the revenue. Of course, the fourth division is still far from the Premier League, but with the money and exposure that’s already behind Wrexham, that would be another major step forward.