How to bet on Super Bowl 2022 online: The ultimate guide

Commercial content. 21+.



Our NFL betting expert teaches you everything you need to bet on the Super Bowl online ahead of and during Rams vs Bengals on Feb. 13.

How to bet on the Super Bowl online

How to choose your Super Bowl 2022 betting site

There’s a number of factors to consider when choosing your online betting site for your Super Bowl bets.

We’ve compiled a list of the best betting sites on offer ahead of Super Bowl 2022. Have a look at the sportsbooks available with some great offers to take advantage of.

Choose a sportsbook licenced in your state

When betting on the Super Bowl online in New York, you need to make sure you’re using a fully-licensed, legal betting site.

All of the betting sites listed above are fully-licensed and legal in New York. By using a legal and licensed site, there will be no barriers for your Super Bowl bets.

To use these New York licensed sites, you will need to be at least 21 years old and within state lines when betting on Super Bowl 56.

Take advantage of Super Bowl sign-up offers

New customer offers are a great way to get the most out of your money when first signing up with an online betting site.

All of the sports betting sites in this piece will have great sign-up offers for you to take advantage of, some of which are tailored to the 2022 Super Bowl.

There are a number of different types of sign-up offers used by online sports betting sites, with these ranging from deposit bonuses to risk-free bets.

However, you always need to remember to read the terms and conditions of sign-up offers before using them to ensure you know exactly how they work.

How to understand Super Bowl odds

When it comes to betting, odds are used to show how likely or unlikely each sportsbook thinks a certain outcome is to happen. These odds are often listed as a number, with a plus or minus coming before it.

The bigger the number next to the negative (-) sign, the more likely the outcome is considered to happen.

The bigger the number next to the positive (+) sign, the less likely the sportsbook considers it that the event will occur.

If there’s a minus sign next to the odds, this tells you how much money you need to wager to make a profit of $100.

For example, if the Los Angeles Rams are at -200 to beat the Cincinnati Bengals, you’ll need to bet $200 on them to return a $100 profit, with the total return being $300 ($200 stake + $100 profit)

Odds that follow a positive (+) sign tell you how much money you’ll make for every $100 you wager. These are the underdogs, and what the sportsbook thinks is less likely to happen.

For example, if the Cincinatti Bengals are +165 to beat the LA Rams, a $100 bet on them would return a $165 profit plus your original $100 stake back, with the total return for this bet being $265.

Sportsbooks will always give you back your initial stake as part of your winnings, unless stated otherwise.

Betting on the Super Bowl explained

Von Miller said winning a Super Bowl is ‘life-changing’ AP

When you’re betting on the Super Bowl online, there are loads of different markets to choose from, but what do they mean? We’ve explained some of the most popular ones below.

The Super Bowl Moneyline

Moneyline bets are the simplest types of bets you can make. A moneyline bet is betting on the outright winner of the match. For example, the moneyline market will look something like this:

Team Moneyline Los Angeles Rams -200 Cincinnati Bengals +165

With moneyline bets, there are only two options to choose from, making this bet one of the most simple to choose.

The Super Bowl Spread

The Super Bowl spread is a type of bet offered by sportsbooks to even the odds between the favorite and the underdog. The favorite is given a certain amount of points handicap, while the underdog is given the same amount of points as a head start.

In order for a bet on the favourite to win they must win the game by more points than their handicap. For a bet on the underdog to win they must lose by less points than the ‘head start’ given to them by the spread. If they win or tie the game, the bet also wins because of this ‘head start’.

For example, for the Super Bowl, the spread looks set to be +/-3.5 with LA Rams as the favorites:

Team Spread Los Angeles Rams (-4) -115 Cincinnati Bengals (+4) -105

If you were to bet on the Rams to cover the spread at -115, the Rams would have to win by a margin of four points or more. Likewise, if you backed the Bengals to cover the spread, they would have to lose by 3.5 points or less, or win the game.

Super Bowl Totals or Over/Under

Totals bets are when you bet on whether the number of points scored in the game will be over or under a line that has been determined by the sportsbook.

For example, if you were betting on over 48.5 total points for the Super Bowl, you would need both teams’ combined scores to be greater than 48.5, with the market looking like this:

Full game totals Odds Over 55.5 points -115 Under 55.5 points -105

There are also total markets available for individual teams. In this case, you would only need a certain team’s total points scored to be over or under the bookies stated line.

Team Over 23.5 points odds Los Angeles Rams -188 Cincinnati Bengals +110

Super Bowl Prop Bets

Prop bets refer to those bets that don’t relate directly to the outcome of the Super Bowl or the amount of points scored. They relate to specific events during the game.

Player prop bets are an extremely popular form of Super Bowl bet. For example you may back Joe Burrow to throw over a certain number of yards, or whether or not Cooper Kupp will score a touchdown.

Or, you can bet on whether the LA Rams score the first touchdown, whether the game goes to overtime, whether the Bengals win the coin toss and how long the national anthem is sung for.

Super Bowl Parlays

A feature offered by some sportsbooks, same game parlay betting allows you to combine multiple markets on the Super Bowl, with all legs of the same game parlay needing to win in order for the bet to be a winner.

For example, a same game parlay could look like this:

Leg Odds Bengals to cover (+4.5) -115 Jamar Chase anytime TD -111 Total Points: Over 49.5 -110 Total Odds: +425

By combining different bets on the Super Bowl, you get increased odds on the combination of individual lines. Remember, all legs of a same game parlay will need to win in order for your bet to payout.

In-Play Super Bowl Betting

Live betting is when you place bets on the Super Bowl while the game is taking place. For example, you may bet on the Rams to score the next touchdown, or the Bengals to score the next field goal.

In-play betting is brilliant, as it allows you to assess what’s happening in the game before making your bet.

For example, If the Rams are winning by eight points due to an individual mistake, the odds on the Bengals will be increased, with you being able to bet on them from there.

Futures bets

Getty Images

Futures bets are bets placed on events happening in the future.

For example, if the Bengals were to win the 2022 Super Bowl, you may place a future bet on them to win the 2023 Super Bowl via the 2023 Super Bowl futures market.

The odds of futures bet markets will often change as time goes on, with the odds becoming bigger or smaller depending on how well a team or player is doing.

Futures bets will have bigger odds to start with because the event you’re betting on is happening far in the future, which makes it harder to predict what happens between now and then.

For example, a futures bet may look something like this:

To win Super Bowl 2023 Odds Los Angeles Rams +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1200

If you’re thinking about wagering on the Jets or Giants to win the 2023 Super Bowl, then you can also do so. The Giants are currently +12500, and the Jets are +20000, with the Jets having the longest odds of any NFL team to win the 2023 Super Bowl.

Enhanced odds

Enhanced odds bets are when the bookies increase the usual betting odds of a selection to a much higher value than it was before. At a big event like Super Bowl 56 most sportsbooks will be laying on plenty of boosted odds prop bets.

An example of an enhanced odds bet for the Super Bowl may look like this:

Moneyline Previous odds Enhanced odds Los Angeles Rams -200 +5600

As you can see, enhanced odds bets are great as they allow you to bet on the same pick at higher odds than they were, allowing you to win more money in the process.

FanDuel currently have a fantastic enhanced odds offer, where you can get 56-1 odds on either team to win the Super Bowl, with a limited stake of $10.

Enhanced odds will usually only be available to new customers, however bookies will sometimes offer them to current users as well.