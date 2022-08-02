How to bet Jacob deGrom’s return

Commercial Content, 21+



Kevin Fosman: “Joey Gallo couldn’t hit water if he fell out of a boat.” Joey never looked comfortable in pinstripes. … Kevin Kearns: “Daniel Vogelbach looks too tentative. You would think somebody with that waistline would be more aggressive at a plate.” Yeah, but Daniel looks great in pinstripes.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



Up To $1,500 Risk Free First Bet New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



$1,000 No Sweat First Bet 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply

He’s baaack! Jacob deGrom makes his highly-anticipated 2022 debut in D.C. The two-time Cy Young winner hasn’t pitched in an MLB game since July 2021 and gave up a pair of homers to the Omaha Storm Chasers in his final tuneup. The Nats, who may not be as good as the Chasers, throw Cory Abbott at the Mets. Abbott makes his first start of the year as well. He’s appeared in three games, allowing one run over four frames. Both pitchers are not expected to be around come the fifth inning so we’ll take the home ’dog Nats for 10 units.

We’ve been betting against the Yanks and thriving. Not this time. Judge, Rizzo, and Trevino (twice) homered. Yanks 7, Mariners 2. Loss returns us to +1,973 ichysuzukis.