How the Yankees will try to fix Deivi Garcia in 2022

The ramifications of the MLB lockout, now entering its fourth week, haven’t been terribly severe – yet.

But offseason programs soon will be affected: Teams are not allowed to have any contact with players on their 40-man rosters, and instead of rehabbing or working out at team facilities, the players will be on their own. Jameson Taillon – who is recovering from ankle surgery – was among the first to address this situation.

The shutdown figures to affect each Yankees player differently, though it could be especially impactful to Deivi Garcia.