How the Rangers’ trade-deadline moves stack up in the East

Editor's note: We're bringing you today's edition of Inside the Rangers on a modified schedule following yesterday's busy NHL trade deadline. Larry Brooks is under the weather, so Mollie Walker is filling in with some insights before she heads to Newark for tonight's game against the Devils. Back to the regularly scheduled programming next Tuesday morning.

The Rangers made some necessary upgrades prior to yesterday’s trade deadline — but so did many other playoff-level teams in the Eastern Conference.

Not only did president and general manager Chris Drury bolster the team on both sides of the puck — acquiring forwards Andrew Copp and Tyler Motte plus defenseman Justin Braun in three separate trades — but he brought in players who are already familiar with each other and with their new teammates in New York.

There’s no way to truly tell which clubs got significantly better until each team’s new product unfolds on the ice. The true “winners” and “losers” of the 2022 trade deadline are yet to be revealed. But we can evaluate the moves that were made on paper and consider how each team approached what turned out to be a very busy day for the NHL — just ask the league’s central registry.