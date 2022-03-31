How the Knicks lost their momentum in the Eastern Conference

Sign up here to get Inside the Knicks delivered to your inbox each Thursday morning.

The wisdom entering the season was the Knicks had upgraded their roster slightly — but so had a host of other teams in the Eastern Conference. The stronger conference, several NBA experts predicted, might prompt the Knicks to fall in the standings from last season’s fourth-place finish.

But few predicted the Knicks to plunge all the way to 11th place — out of the 7-to-10 play-in tournament.

The East lived up to the hype. If the Knicks were in the West, their 34-43 record would qualify them for the play-in as the ninth seed.