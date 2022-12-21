How Steve Cohen made Mets’ $315M Carlos Correa deal a reality

Carlos Correa is a superstar. He brings to Queens a defensive acumen that ranks with the very best in the game, and even more importantly for the Mets, that clutch gene seen previously in these parts by Derek Jeter and a very few others.

Correa gives the Mets a star-laden roster rarely seen in this sport. But it’s very clear at this point who the biggest star of this team is.

That would be one Steven A. Cohen, and there is little debating that point.

Cohen has stepped out financially like no one before, and like almost no one ever imagined, running the winter tab past $800 million, the payroll to about $400 million and his personal tax bill to an unprecedented $100 million plus.

The Mets’ owner does have some limits, even if no one sees them at this moment. When he got into the Correa derby late a week or so ago, he was hoping to lure the star to New York for “close to $300 million.” So when Correa’s $350 million, 13-year Giants deal fell through Tuesday, Cohen and Correa’s agent Scott Boras negotiated the stunning middle-of-the-night deal for $315 million, it was a little higher than he hoped to pay.

“In the end, what the (heck’s) the difference. If you’re trying to make a move, you make the move,” Cohen told me by phone from Hawaii. “If it’s (a few percent) percent more, what’s the difference?”

Mets owner Steve Cohen on April 15, 2022. Corey Sipkin

The big difference is Cohen himself, who’s performing his new role far differently than anyone has before. He’s Steinbrenner squared.

The money is a consideration but only a fleeting one. The losses are noticed, but mostly disregarded. (They have to be massive as revenues are believed to be around $500 million, if that, and Cohen’s player outlay alone including taxes will likely be north of that figure once he’s done, and he’s not done yet.) On the priority list, the bottom line is below the bottom.

This is not to diminish what Correa brings, and it’s considerable.

Correa is one of the best postseason performers of this generation. He has an .849 lifetime OPS in the postseason and he’s hit 18 home runs, which for years was the all-time October record held by Mickey Mantle (before things changed with expanded playoffs.)

This is no small thing. The Mets blew it in October this past year after looking like one of the sport’s dynamos for seven straight months, losing at home to the San Diego Padres, a smaller-scale West Coast version of Cohen’s Mets.

Defensively, Correa’s among the uber elite in the game, right there with Manny Machado and Nolan Arenado. While he won’t hit with as much power as his old friend Alex Rodriguez, he’s going to play a much sleeker version of third. He did so in the WBC where he teamed for Puerto Rico with Francisco Lindor, who will keep his shortstop spot with the Mets, and word is he doesn’t mind switching positions in the least.

Correa also provides the Mets with many opportunities to enhance the roster. Solid veteran Eduardo Escobar and top prospect Brett Baty look like enticing trade bait now. The Mets are said to still be working, and presumably open to expanding a payroll that looks like it will break their own record (tied with the Dodgers) by about $100 million.

Carlos Correa agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets. Getty Images

Although we haven’t heard from Correa yet, New York may hold appeal to him as well. His camp tried to engage the Yankees about 10 days ago, when the Giants and incumbent Twins appeared to be the only games in town.

That of course was before Cohen got involved, making not one, not two, but three calls to Boras, who had to tell him they were “down the road” with another team, which turned out to be the Giants. A few days later, Cohen lamented to me about getting in “late,” and seemed to blame himself for losing the opportunity to win a great player.

Cohen traveled to Hawaii for what turned out to be a working vacationing the day before the Correa press conference was scheduled to take place. That was at 11 a.m. Pacific time on Tuesday. There was only one hitch: he hadn’t yet passed the physical.

The presser was delayed when something was found by Giants doctors. Boras wouldn’t say what the issue was, only that it was not his back, which was a problem earlier in his career, and that he and the Giants had “a difference of opinion” over the doctors’ findings.

There was the expected speculation that either Correa or the Giants got cold feet. But sources suggest that Giants doctors thought they saw something concerning. (The Giants issued only a short statement that they are prevented from commenting further, but agreed with Boras that it was a “difference of opinion.) In any case, Cohen promised to be opportunistic, and this was his chance.

“We needed one more thing, and this is it,” Cohen told me from Hawaii in the wee hours of the morning (it as actually only about 9 p.m. there).

“This really makes a big difference,” Cohen also said. “I feel like our pitching was in good shape. We needed one more hitter. This puts us over the top.”

We’ll see about that, of course. But Correa is a huge get. And what’s another $315 million?