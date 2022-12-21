How sportsbooks reacted to Mets’ shocking Carlos Correa signing

Commercial Content 21+



Carlos Correa has an agreement with the Mets, and the baseball world recoiled in shock. The sportsbooks, too.

The New York Mets are now your World Series favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook, jumping up to +650 with the addition of their new star third baseman.

The beauty of this signing isn’t just the unbelievable nature of it – stealing the player in the middle of the night – it is how the betting markets overreacted when Jacob deGrom spurned New York for the Texas Rangers.

Prior to deGrom’s free agency, the Mets were +1100 to win the World Series on BetMGM Sportsbook. Immediately following deGrom’s free-agent decision, they plummeted to +1700 before getting smashed by sharp bettors, who knew that owner Steve Cohen would not be denied.

After agreeing to terms with Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, and many more in what was already a wild spending spree, the Mets dropped down to +900. Now, they’re the favorites.

Here is how the odds moved for the Mets to win the World Series in 2023:



Carlos Correa and Francisco Lindor as teammates with team Puerto Rico during the World Baseball Classic. MLB via Getty Images

Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins, bats and hits a home run against the New York Yankees Getty Images

Mets World Series odds movement (BetMGM)

Odds movement provided by BetMGM’s John Ewing

+1100: At the start of free agency — Tied for fifth-best odds with the Braves.

+1700: DeGrom signs with the Rangers — Seventh best odds.

+900: Verlander agrees to deal with Mets — Fourth-best odds.

+1000: Odds move back a little (before Correa) — Tied for fourth-best odds with the Padres.

+650: Correa signs while the world was sleeping — Tied for the best odds with the Astros.

And now we wait to see what could possibly be next as the most expensive roster in North American sports history gets only more extravagant.