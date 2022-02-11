How SoFi Stadium is keeping Super Bowl 56 halftime show under wraps

Usually, any type of artificial crowd noise in an NFL stadium is a no-go. Teams have been fined or lost draft picks for pumping in fake noise.

But for Super Bowl 56 and the sanctity of its halftime show, all bets are off. This year’s halftime show, which features Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar, has been highly anticipated and widely promoted.

And to keep the anticipation high and avoid leaks, the show’s organizers have been blaring rock music by Bon Jovi the Red Hot Chili Peppers and others to distract nearby residents in Inglewood so they can’t hear the rehearsals, TMZ reported Thursday.

The concern over leaked rehearsals and leaked set lists for the halftime show is nothing new. It’s valid this year given how close SoFi is to a major population hub and the history of leaks.

Because of the number of viewers the Super Bowl draws, the halftime show is a hot commodity. Last year, for instance, it was rumored that French electronic group Daft Punk would join The Weeknd for his halftime performance after a setlist leaked on Twitter.

Pop star Justin Timberlake had portions of his halftime performance leaked a few years ago, and baseball star Alex Rodríguez posted a video on Instagram of his then-fiancee Jennifer Lopez dancing to a song in preparation for Super Bowl 54 in Miami.

According to TMZ, the decision to shroud the halftime show in secrecy has become tired for some residents who complained about hearing the music late into the night to coincide with rehearsals.

On the bright side, there are only two more days until the Super Bowl, so hopefully for the residents the decoys won’t last too much longer. And hopefully for viewers, the 12-minute performance will live up to its billing.