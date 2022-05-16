How Rangers rallied to eliminate Penguins in NHL playoffs

If you bleed Rangers blue, the high you experienced Sunday night when Artemi Panarin’s wrist shot ripped the back of the Penguins net and delivered a 4-3 victory in overtime of Game 7 – and, come on, you’re probably still experiencing this morning – is the mirror of the lows you felt at points along the way of this dramatic first-round series.

The deficits, setbacks, injuries and crises of confidence are as much a part of this tale as the ultimately satisfying conclusion. Because the Rangers came back. Every single time.

Let’s look back at how the Rangers reeled – and how they recovered to eliminate the Penguins and set up a showdown with the Hurricanes:

They trailed 3-1 in the series.