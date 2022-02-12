How Rams QB escaped Detroit in trade to reach Super Bowl one year later

The Detroit Lions have never been to the Super Bowl.

Still, Lions fans have a reason to watch the Super Bowl 56 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. Matthew Stafford, Detroit’s No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, has a chance to win his first Super Bowl in one year with the Rams.

How did that happen so fast? Why are Lions fans rooting for Stafford? Here is a look back at Stafford’s career with Detroit, and how that move to Los Angeles led to Super Bowl success.

How long did Stafford play in Detroit?

The Lions became the first NFL team to finish 0-16 in 2008, and they drafted Stafford with the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. Stafford was a three-year starter at Georgia.

Stafford started in 13 games in his first two seasons while dealing with shoulder injuries, but he emerged as one of the more durable quarterbacks in the NFL after that. He played in all 16 games in nine of the next 10 seasons.

What was Stafford’s record in Detroit?

Stafford had a 74-90-1 record with the Lions in those 12 seasons, and he played for three different head coaches in Jim Schwartz, Jim Caldwell and Matt Patricia.

Despite the coaching carousel, Stafford did lead the Lions to four winning seasons and three trips to the NFC playoffs. Here is a look at how Stafford fared in those three playoff games:

YEAR OPPONENT RESULT COMP ATT YDS TD INT 2011 at New Orleans L 28-45 28 43 380 3 2 2014 at Dallas L 20-23 28 42 323 1 1 2016 at Seattle L 6-26 18 32 205 0 0

What led to Stafford trade to Los Angeles?

Stafford was 8-15-1 as the starter with the Lions in his last two seasons. He dealt with a back injury in 2019, and the 2020 season was the end of the Matt Patricia era.

The Lions hired Dan Campbell, and it was clear another rebuild was coming. Stafford received permission to seek a trace, and on March 18, 2021 he got that wish.

Detroit traded Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round pick and two first-round picks in 2022 and 2023.

After the trade, Stafford expressed his respect for the Lions organization in an interview with the Detroit Free Press.

“I shared my disappointments in not being able to bring them what I ultimately wanted, a championship,” Stafford told the Free Press. “It was a tough conversation, probably the hardest one I’ve ever had, but one that I walked out of, frankly, blown away with their support and their understanding.”

Stafford left on good terms after 12 seasons, and his 13th year has been the lucky one.

Stafford had first 12-win season with Rams

Stafford started in all 17 games for the Rams this season, and Los Angeles finished with a 12-5 record. Stafford finished with 4,886 yards and 41 TDs, but he did lead the NFL with 17 interceptions.

Stafford did develop a borderline unstoppable connection with Cooper Kupp, who led the league with 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 TDs. Former Lions receiver Calvin Johnson never caught more than 12 TDs in a single season with Stafford, though he did have 122 catches for a record 1,964 yards in 2012.

Stafford’s playoff fortune changed in LA

Stafford led the Rams past the Cardinals, Buccaneers and 49ers in this year’s postseason run, one in which the numbers have been much cleaner.

YEAR OPPONENT RESULT COMP ATT YDS TDS INT 2021 vs. Arizona W 34-11 13 17 202 2 0 2021 at Tampa Bay W 30-27 28 38 366 2 0 2021 vs. San Francisco W 20-17 31 45 337 2 1

Stafford set up the game-winning field goal with a connection to Kupp against the Buccaneers and led a fourth-quarter comeback against the 49ers in the NFC championship game.

Stafford had cleared 300 yards in four of his six career postseason stats, a good sign heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Bengals.

Does a Super Bowl change Stafford’s legacy?

Stafford’s career resume is comparable to Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon. Stafford ranks 12th all time in passing yards with 49,995; one spot ahead of Moon at 49,325. Stafford has 323 passing TDs. Moon finished with 291.

Moon is the only NFL quarterback with at least 100 wins who had a sub-.500 record as a starter. He had a 105-108 record. Moon never started in a Super Bowl, but he still made the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Stafford, meanwhile, has a career record of 89-98-1. A Super Bowl victory, however, might give him a case given the way he has responded to the trade.

There is no doubt Lions fans will be watching, and mostly rooting, for the former quarterback to get a ring.