Living on the edge

The Jets, on a four-game losing streak, can be eliminated from the playoffs this weekend if the following happen:

The Patriots beat the Bengals and

The Ravens beat or tie the Falcons and

x-The Dolphins beat the Packers and

y-The Chargers beat the Colts*

NY Post illustration

Or

The Patriots beat the Bengals and

x-The Dolphins beat the Packers and

y-The Chargers beat the Colts and

The Saints beat or tie the Browns

x-Sunday; y-Monday