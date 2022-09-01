How Patrick Mahomes celebrated Brittany Matthews’ 27th birthday

Brittany Matthews is kissing “26” goodbye.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, her 27th birthday, Matthews gave her 1.1 million followers a peek at her intimate celebration with husband Patrick Mahomes.

Captioning her post, “Cheers to 27,” Matthews is seen kissing the Chiefs quarterback, 26, in one snap as the couple enjoys a candlelit dinner.

Brittany Matthews celebrated her 27th birthday this week with husband Patrick Mahomes. Instagram/Brittany Matthews

The couple, who tied the knot in March, capped off the birthday festivities with a kiss. Instagram/Brittany Matthews

Brittany Matthews enjoyed her birthday dinner with a heart-shaped cookie cake. Instagram/Brittany Matthews

Mahomes, who married high-school sweetheart Matthews earlier this year, appeared to gift the birthday girl a heart-shaped cookie cake, which she showed fans on her Instagram Story.

The festivities come just as the 2022 NFL season is about to get underway. The Chiefs will face the Arizona Cardinals in the season opener on Sunday, Sept. 11, before playing host to the Los Angeles Chargers at home in Kansas City the following week.

Matthews, who is currently expecting her second child, a boy, with Mahomes has been a staple at Chiefs games over the past few years. The Kansas City Current co-owner frequently cheers on the quarterback from a suite with brother-in-law Jackson Mahomes.

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes share a 1-year-old daughter, Sterling. Instagram/Brittany Matthews

Patrick Mahomes during a Chiefs preseason game on August 20, 2022. Getty Images

The past year has been a momentous one for Matthews, as she announced her second pregnancy in May — two months after marrying Mahomes in Hawaii.

For the lavish celebration, the couple was joined by close friends and family, including their 1-year-old daughter Sterling. The wedding itself also took place around Mahomes and Matthews’ 10th anniversary together.

“10 Years with my Boo! Time to start over and start Celebrating our Marriage, oh & also our Rock Paper Scissors record,” Matthews gushed on Instagram in March. “Love you the most.”