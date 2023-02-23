How Nets plan to fill Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving void on offense

CHICAGO — The rebuilt and retooled Nets tip off the post-All-Star break part of the schedule with a Friday showdown with the Bulls, and a to-do list from Jacque Vaughn. No item will be more vital than the one right at the top: develop a defensive DNA.

“The one top priority is the defensive identity we need to form as a team,” Vaughn said. “Our roster is situated where that starting five really can take advantage of doing different things defensively. If there’s a bullet point under that defensive piece, [it] is how can we turn teams over more?

“We can be a top-10 defensive team if we take that step of turning teams over, so a great challenge for us. And that’s going to come from some non-traditional ways. … I’m very curious and I don’t mind taking risks. So is that going to be going into different games with different game plans to get us to have an identity of really stirring things up and being agitators on the defensive end of floor?”

After dealing stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Nets will have to compensate on one end for what they lost on the other. Their field-goal percentage has dropped from second before the trade to 26th in the four games since coming into Chicago.





By having elite defenders like Mikal Bridges, the Nets are aiming to turn strong defense into transition baskets. Getty Images

They’ve added four new starters in Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson and Spencer Dinwiddie. Bridges joins Nic Claxton as elite defenders, with Finney-Smith, Royce O’Neale and Ben Simmons all strong on that end.

These Nets can guard. But can they go a step further and disrupt?

“It’s a trade-off,” Vaughn admitted. “Scheme-wise, we switch a [bunch], so when you switch you’re not going to force a bunch of turnovers. So we’ll have to be strategic in when we try to create havoc, whether it’s sporadically with double-teams, whether that’s [picking] a guy we want to get the ball out of his hands, whether that’s going into scramble mode a little more. So take a little a bit more risk, and hopefully we get rewarded for it.”

The Nets have forced just 9.3 turnovers in the games since the Durant trade. But they have some elite defenders, and their starters (minus Dinwiddie) average over a 7-foot wingspan, so there is potential there to trap and harass.

The Nets will need to force more turnovers to get out and run, getting 3-point looks in transition or at least early offense before opposing defenses get set.





Nic Claxton battles for the rebound against the Heat on Feb. 15, 2023. Getty Images

“The offensive piece is can we play with an extreme amount of pace in transition? So that’s increasing our transition attempts and 3s, that’s our kick-aheads, that’s our potential assists,” Vaughn said. “We don’t have the shot creators we used to, so we’ve got to be smart in the way we play on the offensive end.

“Then the third piece is overall we have to be the hardest-playing team in the league. When you look at us on film, when you look at us live, first possession of the game are the Brooklyn Nets the hardest playing team in the NBA?”

That work rate was something Vaughn drilled home in the first two practices coming out of the All-Star break.

“He wants no team to play harder than us. He wants us to impose our will both offensively and defensively just with a level of intensity, and understand that we’re going to make mistakes,” Dinwiddie said. “We’re a group that doesn’t know each other, and that’s a way to bypass some of the mishaps that’ve happened.”

Dinwiddie played with Finney-Smith in Dallas, and Bridges with Johnson in Phoenix. They’ll have to grind on one end to stay afloat while they build cohesion on the other.

“Everybody’s ready to come back,” Bridges said. ‘We all have the mindset just to come out here these last [24 games] and find our identity, and just get more reps with each other.

“Staying together and knowing our concepts, learning more about the offense and defense. A lot of new guys and a changes to things, so just make sure we’ve got everything so [when] we’re out there, we [don’t] think, we just play.”