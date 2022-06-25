How Nets are trying to copy Warriors and what’s gone wrong

Follow all the basketball buzz in Brooklyn Sign up for Inside the Nets by Brian Lewis, exclusively on Sports+.

This month, the sports world has watched Steph Curry lead the Warriors to a fourth NBA title and watched Kyrie Irving lead the Nets into chaos.

The NBA has for years increasingly devoted itself toward player empowerment, and the Nets have leaned into that trend as much as any team in the league. But they’re also serving as a cautionary tale of what player(s) to empower.

That shift to a culture of player empowerment allowed the Nets to land superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as a free-agent package deal in June 2019.

Since then, Nets owner Joe Tsai has been intent on making the organization a state-of-the-art operation like Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant of which he is the co-founder, or like the star-studded Warriors.