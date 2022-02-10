How NBA trade deadline ties into Knicks draft, free agency

Sign up here to get Inside the Knicks delivered to your inbox each Thursday morning.

As another trade deadline arrives for the Knicks, and perhaps passes without fanfare, their everlong search for a longtime solution at point guard continues.

Whether team president Leon Rose and his assembled front office — including VP William Wesley, GM Scott Perry and even newly hired consultant Gersson Rosas — are able to pull off any significant moves ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. (ET) deadline, making a deal this week isn’t necessarily the Knicks’ best path to solving their most pressing needs.

The annual trade deadline is just one juncture among the possibilities for the Knicks to upgrade at that position, and don’t forget for the short term they should be getting back the best point guard on the roster, former MVP Derrick Rose, from December ankle surgery shortly after the All-Star break later this month.