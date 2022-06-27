How NBA streaming deal could jumpstart wild TV free agency

Get plugged in on the latest in sports media Sign up for Andrew Marchand’s Sports Clicker, a weekly Sports+ exclusive.

In last week’s Clicker newsletter, Andrew Marchand reported that Apple “could be a factor” in acquiring NBA broadcast rights when the league’s network deals are up in 2025.

It also would not be a stunner if Amazon were in the mix, as live sports continue to expand beyond linear TV to streaming packages.

Currently, the rights are held by Disney’s ESPN and ABC and Warner Bros. Discovery’s TNT.

Media members who cover the NBA would love if the rights become further segmented to include a streamer or two.