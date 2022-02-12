How much money is Rams head coach making in 2022?

Sean McVay isn’t that tall, but his wallet is.

Youth isn’t always a guarantee of innovation, but Rams head coach is the youngest bench boss in all of the NFL, and it’s working out just well for LA. Now in their second Super Bowl in four seasons, McVay has lived up to the hype as one of the NFL’s best and brightest.

That much was apparent to Rams ownership, who, in 2019, extended McVay to keep him locked in as the team’s head coach through the 2023 season. With McVay’s Rams vying for their first Super Bowl victory in over 20 years and a contract that’s expiring in just over a year’s time, don’t be surprised to see McVay cash in once again.

Here’s what McVay is reported to be making:

Sean McVay contract details

While there’s no solid number on McVay’s current yearly salary, some reports suggest that McVay is pulling in $8.5 million per season in a contract that lasts through 2023.

In 2019, McVay signed a new, five-year extension that would keep him locked in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future, coming off the heels of a Super Bowl appearance earlier that year. The Rams would fall to the Patriots in Super Bowl 53, 10-3.

The reported $8.5 million per season figure makes McVay one of the NFL’s highest paid coaches, sitting behind Bill Belichick ($12.5 million per season), Pete Carroll ($11 million per season), John Harbaugh ($9.8 million per season) and Matt Rhule ($8.86 million per season).

McVay’s contract was extended alongside general manager Les Snead’s, making the duo partners in LA through 2023 at the minimum — unless something goes very sideways over the next season.

Sean McVay net worth

McVay didn’t have an on-field career prior to starting his coaching career as an intern in 2008 with the Buccaneers, so all of his cash has come from the coaching ranks.

Sportscriber has McVay’s net worth at around $7 million, though his annual salary is higher than that. McVay’s fiancée, Veronika Khomyn, is a model, and CelebrityNetWorth has Khomyn valued at over $1 million.

McVay will have options to make bank in the coming years. Jeremy Fowler recently reported that, via an NFC source, McVay’s plan could be to mirror that of Jon Gruden: Win a Super Bowl, retire and get into the TV business. If that’s a potential avenue, then McVay could make Tony Romo-like money.

“I think he’s trying to get that Super Bowl ring quickly so then he can have options. … If he wants to do TV for a while, he’d be great at it and can always go back and coach any team he wants after that.”

First things first, however: McVay needs to get that ring.