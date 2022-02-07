How much money is an ad for Super Bowl 56?

Normally, fans don’t pay too much attention to commercials during a sporting event. But, the one time of year that viewers actually want to see commercials is during the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 56 is no different. The Bengals will face the Rams for the game, and a rap performance featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will take place during the halftime show. But, in between all of the action, there will be a long list of new, and possibly iconic, Super Bowl commercials.

In order to get your company a spot during the Super Bowl commercials, you must pay a pretty penny. Here’s what you need to know about how much Super Bowl commercials cost.

How much do Super Bowl commercials cost in 2022?

NBC, the home for Super Bowl 56, has not reported the official prices for each Super Bowl ad spot, but it was reported back in September by Dan Lovinger of NBC Sports Group that the spots were selling quickly and for an upwards of $6.5 million for a 30-second ad.

This year’s price is the most expensive Super Bowl ad price in NFL history.

This price is about a 20 percent increase from the last time NBC hosted the Super Bowl in 2018. The last two Super Bowls, hosted by Fox (2020) and CBS (2021) only saw bids as high as $5.6 million.

How much was a Super Bowl commercial in 2021?

CBS hosted Super Bowl 55, and the highest recorded price for a Super Bowl commercial was $5.6 million. This was around the same average for the 2020 Super Bowl, too.

On top of paying for a cable television ad spot, CBS required companies to pay an additional $300,000 if they wanted their ad to be included on CBS’ live stream.

How long are Super Bowl commercials?

Super Bowl commercials typically last 30 seconds, just like regular commercials. Some companies push the time down to 15 seconds, or even pay extra money to run a 45- or 60-second ad.

How many commercials are in a Super Bowl?

Each year, there are around 80 to 90 Super Bowl commercials ran during the broadcast. Lovinger from NBC said that this year would be around the same.

First Super Bowl commercial cost

The cost of a commercial at the first Super Bowl was $37,500, according to SuperBowl-ads.com.

Super Bowl commercial price history

Year Price of 30-second commercial 1967 $37,500/$42,500 (Multiple networks) 1968 $54,500 1969 $55,000 1970 $78,200 1971 $72,500 1972 $86,100 1973 $88,100 1974 $103,500 1975 $107,000 1976 $110,000 1977 $125,000 1978 $162,300 1979 $185,000 1980 $222,000 1981 $275,000 1982 $324,300 1983 $400,000 1984 $368,200 1985 $525,000 1986 $550,000 1987 $600,000 1988 $645,500 1989 $675,500 1990 $700,400 1991 $800,000 1992 $850,000 1993 $850,000 1994 $900,000 1995 $1,150,000 1996 $1,085,000 1997 $1,200,000 1998 $1,291,100 1999 $1,600,000 2000 $2,100,000 2001 $2,200,000 2002 $2,200,000 2003 $2,200,000 2004 $2,302,200 2005 $2,400,000 2006 $2,500,000 2007 $2,385,365 2008 $2,699,963 2009 $2,999,960 2010 $2,954,010 2011 $3,100,000 2012 $3,500,000 2013 $3,800,000 2014 $4,000,000 2015 $4,250,000 2016 $4,500,000 2017 $5,000,000 2018 $5,200,000 2019 $5,300,000 2020 $5,600,000 2021 $5,500,000 2022 $6,500,000

Source: Superbowl-ads.com (Nielsen Media Research)