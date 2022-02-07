The Hamden Journal

How much money is an ad for Super Bowl 56?

How much money is an ad for Super Bowl 56?

Normally, fans don’t pay too much attention to commercials during a sporting event. But, the one time of year that viewers actually want to see commercials is during the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 56 is no different. The Bengals will face the Rams for the game, and a rap performance featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will take place during the halftime show. But, in between all of the action, there will be a long list of new, and possibly iconic, Super Bowl commercials.

In order to get your company a spot during the Super Bowl commercials, you must pay a pretty penny. Here’s what you need to know about how much Super Bowl commercials cost.

MORE: The 25 best Super Bowl commercials of all time, ranked

How much do Super Bowl commercials cost in 2022?

NBC, the home for Super Bowl 56, has not reported the official prices for each Super Bowl ad spot, but it was reported back in September by Dan Lovinger of NBC Sports Group that the spots were selling quickly and for an upwards of $6.5 million for a 30-second ad.

This year’s price is the most expensive Super Bowl ad price in NFL history.

This price is about a 20 percent increase from the last time NBC hosted the Super Bowl in 2018. The last two Super Bowls, hosted by Fox (2020) and CBS (2021) only saw bids as high as $5.6 million.

How much was a Super Bowl commercial in 2021?

CBS hosted Super Bowl 55, and the highest recorded price for a Super Bowl commercial was $5.6 million. This was around the same average for the 2020 Super Bowl, too.

On top of paying for a cable television ad spot, CBS required companies to pay an additional $300,000 if they wanted their ad to be included on CBS’ live stream.

How long are Super Bowl commercials?

Super Bowl commercials typically last 30 seconds, just like regular commercials. Some companies push the time down to 15 seconds, or even pay extra money to run a 45- or 60-second ad.

How many commercials are in a Super Bowl?

Each year, there are around 80 to 90 Super Bowl commercials ran during the broadcast. Lovinger from NBC said that this year would be around the same.

First Super Bowl commercial cost

The cost of a commercial at the first Super Bowl was $37,500, according to SuperBowl-ads.com.

Super Bowl commercial price history

Year Price of 30-second commercial
1967 $37,500/$42,500 (Multiple networks)
1968 $54,500
1969 $55,000
1970 $78,200
1971 $72,500
1972 $86,100
1973 $88,100
1974 $103,500
1975 $107,000
1976 $110,000
1977 $125,000
1978 $162,300
1979 $185,000
1980 $222,000
1981 $275,000
1982 $324,300
1983 $400,000
1984 $368,200
1985 $525,000
1986 $550,000
1987 $600,000
1988 $645,500
1989 $675,500
1990 $700,400
1991 $800,000
1992 $850,000
1993 $850,000
1994 $900,000
1995 $1,150,000
1996 $1,085,000
1997 $1,200,000
1998 $1,291,100
1999 $1,600,000
2000 $2,100,000
2001 $2,200,000
2002 $2,200,000
2003 $2,200,000
2004 $2,302,200
2005 $2,400,000
2006 $2,500,000
2007 $2,385,365
2008 $2,699,963
2009 $2,999,960
2010 $2,954,010
2011 $3,100,000
2012 $3,500,000
2013 $3,800,000
2014 $4,000,000
2015 $4,250,000
2016 $4,500,000
2017 $5,000,000
2018 $5,200,000
2019 $5,300,000
2020 $5,600,000
2021 $5,500,000
2022 $6,500,000

Source: Superbowl-ads.com (Nielsen Media Research)

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.