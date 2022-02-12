How much are Super Bowl officials paid in 2022?

NFL officiating is a thankless job.

Those in stripes on the field receive little to no praise for making correct calls, and any incorrect call is put under the spotlight.

But while praise might be hard to come by, money is not. The officials out there are coming away with a nice paycheck for their efforts each week, and the Super Bowl is the biggest single dollar figure they’ll see after a game.

How much do officials make in the Super Bowl? The Sporting News breaks it down.

How much are referees paid for Super Bowl 56?

There is no official number out there for how much officials make at the game, so there won’t be any exact number for the crew working Super Bowl 56.

However, there are estimates out there. Money.com reported back in 2018 that officials would likely make about $40,000, and that the range is probably between $30,000 and $50,000.

Considering that it is just for a single game, that is certainly not a bad paycheck to be taking home at the end of the week.

Who are the Super Bowl 56 game officials?

Below are the officials that will be on the call for Super Bowl 56 between the Rams and Bengals.

Position Official Previous Super Bowls Referee Ron Torbert — Umpire Bryan Neale — Down Judge Derick Bowers 43 Line Judge Carl Johnson 42, 53 Field Judge Rick Patterson 37, 39 Side Judge Keith Washington — Back Judge Scott Helverson 52, 55 Replay Official Roddy Arnes —

This officiating crew could portend a low-penalty Super Bowl. According to NFLPenalties.com, Torbert’s crews averaged just 11.8 flags thrown and 10 accepted penalties per game, both marks the second-fewest in the NFL during 2021.

Torbert will be the third Black Super Bowl referee after Mike Carey (2008) and Jerome Boger (2013).

How much do referees make in the regular season?

NFL officials don’t work this position as a full-time job, and most have second jobs. Torbert, for example, is also an attorney.

But they still make a decent amount of money for a season’s worth of games. Money.com reported that starting in 2019, officials made $201,000 on average. In addition, officials also have a 401(k) plan that features an annual deposit of $18,000 with the league partially matching.