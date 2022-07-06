How MLB paternity leave went from controversial to accepted

It’s impossible, even for those in the business, to consume every parcel of the 24/7 sports media buffet. The WFAN grill is always on. ESPN hot takes are served fresh. The print media and blogosphere need to find ways to sizzle to entice the masses.

But have you noticed any slice of criticism concerning the Mets and Yankees players who have taken paternity leave this season?

Aaron Hicks left the Yankees in April to be with his wife as she delivered. Seth Lugo left the Mets to meet his second child last month (and, unfortunately, got delayed on the way and missed the birth itself). David Peterson was placed on the paternity list Sunday and is expected to be activated today to start the series finale against the Reds.

All took a few days to be a part of something that will last them far longer than their careers and will mean more to them than the game they play. They wanted to be with their newborns and to be with their spouses, who wanted them by their sides. The athletes will forever remember the moment; they probably would not have forever remembered, say, the Mets’ 4-1 win over the Rangers on Sunday.