How Mitch Trubisky, wife Hillary celebrated Steelers signing

Mitch Trubisky and wife Hillary certainly have a lot to celebrate.

Shortly after the Steelers agreed to a two-year, $14.25 million deal with the former Bills quarterback, Hillary — who is pregnant with the couple’s first child — took to her Instagram Stories to share a new look at Trubisky in black and yellow.

Later on Monday, the parents-to-be dined out with loved ones, where they feasted on steak and sweets.

“Lots to celebrate! So proud of you!” Hillary gushed of Trubisky, 27, in a separate Instagram Story.

Trubisky spent the past season as Josh Allen’s backup in Buffalo after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Bears, who selected him second overall in 2017.

With the move to Pittsburgh, Trubisky will join current in-house quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins. The Steelers’ former franchise quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, announced his retirement in January after 18 years. Unless the Steelers draft a quarterback, Trubisky is the presumptive favorite to replace Roethlisberger as the team’s starter.

Prior to joining the Steelers, Trubisky had been linked to the Giants due in part to his relationships with Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen, who previously served as the Bills offensive coordinator and assistant general manager, respectively. Daboll was named the new head coach of the Giants in January, and Schoen replaced Dave Gettleman as the team’s GM.

The past year has been something of a whirlwind for Trubisky, who announced his engagement to Hillary in January 2021. The couple tied the knot in July of that year before revealing in November that they’re expecting.

In December, the pair had a lavish gender reveal bash with Trubisky’s now former Bills teammates, and shared that a baby boy is on the way.

The Trubiskys are slated to welcome their bundle of joy this spring.