How Mike Kafka is transforming the Giants’ offense

Remember a few weeks ago when Wink Martindale, the Giants’ defensive coordinator, was ruminating about the job Cooper Rush was doing filling in for Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott? Martindale praised Rush for what he was doing on the field but also for his football IQ and where it might lead him one day.

“I think he’ll have a long career as a quarterback in this league, and then he’ll be one of those cats that becomes an offensive coordinator and a head coach by the time he’s 38 or 39,’’ Martindale said. “That’s how it usually works.’’

The comments came with more than a tinge of sarcasm from Martindale, who, at 58 years old, has yet to become an NFL head coach — a job he has made clear he covets. Through five games, he has the Giants’ defense playing at a high level and has navigated through a bunch of injuries at key spots. If this keeps up, perhaps Martindale, whom the Giants interviewed in 2020 before hiring Joe Judge, gets back on the NFL head coach candidate circuit.

To his point, though, there is someone younger on Brian Daboll’s staff who fits Martindale’s Cooper Rush projection. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is 35 years old and, if the Giants continue to find ways to score and move the ball in innovative fashion, he could be “one of those cats’’ Martindale was talking about.

The Giants are running the offense Daboll cultivated and crafted during an NFL coaching career that began in 2000, the last four of which were spent running the show for the Bills. That Daboll hired Kafka even though the two never worked together showed how detailed Kafka was in his interview and how intrigued Daboll was in the concepts Kafka brought with him from the Chiefs and offensive mastermind Andy Reid.

Mike Kafka has brought his experiences as an NFL journeyman QB and as an assistant for Andy Reid in Kansas City to a Giants offense in need of a spark. Noah K. Murray

Kafka started at quarterback at Northwestern before spending six years kicking around the NFL with seven different teams, mostly on practice squads. He got into four games for the Eagles in 2011 and finished his career with 16 passing attempts total. After one year as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, he went to work with Reid in Kansas City in 2017.

Now, Kafka is directing Daboll’s offense, which has the team off to a 4-1 start and just registered their most productive game of the season, a 27-22 comeback win over the Packers in London. Kafka called all 61 of the offensive snaps and continued to show how he is able to make something from a roster rife with deficiencies, particularly at wide receiver.

To give you a sense of Kafka’s impact, let’s dig into a few notable plays he called that confounded the Packers:

• The offense was stagnant until the third series, when on first down Daniel Jones hit Darius Slayton on a catch-and-run for 26 yards. Marcus Johnson, called up from the practice squad, ran a vertical route on the left sideline, clearing space as Slayton ran a deep-crosser from right to left. The Packers had to respect the play-fake to Saquon Barkley, and Jones bought himself time in the pocket with a bootleg, allowing Slayton to run clear across the field. That there were seven players kept in for protection gave Jones plenty of cushion in the pocket.

Courtesy @AlexWilsonESM Twitter feed

• The Giants’ first touchdown came on their version of the “Philly Special’’ the Eagles unveiled in their 2018 Super Bowl victory over the Patriots. The Giants do not have an exotic name for it — it’s called “Bellinger Pass’’ — but the double-reverse worked because the first handoff went to Barkley, causing the entire flow of the Green Bay defense to react. Bellinger, the rookie tight end from San Jose State, had a run-pass option. Jones was not open wide left, but tight end Tanner Hudson was open, briefly, in the end zone in the middle of the field. Bellinger thought about tossing it to Hudson but instead put his head down and ran two yards for what he said was his first rushing touchdown since playing something he called Little League football.

Courtesy of @TalkinGiants Twitter

• The wildcat formation the Giants unveiled out of necessity in Week 4 when they were temporarily out of quarterbacks is something they worked on all summer. Sticking Barkley in at quarterback against the Bears was an emergency, but not a panic situation. The wildcat reappeared across the pond when the Giants were at the 2-yard line, trailing 20-13 early in the fourth quarter. Barkley took the shotgun snap and it appeared the Packers thought he was headed straight up the middle. Gary Brightwell, alongside Barkley in the backfield, got out in front on the right side, though, took care of cornerback Eric Stokes with a block and allowed Barkley to run, and then leap, into the right corner of the end zone, untouched, to give the Giants their winning points with 6:08 remaining.

Courtesy of @Giants Twitter

• The most innovative play might have been Barkley’s 40-yard run in the second quarter. The Giants were down 17-3 and needed a spark. Out of the wildcat, Barkley took the direct snap and had the Packers expecting him to run to the right. Why? Because left tackle Andrew Thomas moved clear across the line to the right of right tackle Evan Neal, with tight end Chris Myarick to the right of Thomas to form an unbalanced line that screamed the run was coming that way. Instead, Barkley cut to his left and found a crease in the defense.

Courtesy of @Giants Twitter

Kafka and Daboll have Barkley, an immense talent, to lean on. They are getting the best out of Jones. They are navigating around significant issues at wide receiver — Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney, the presumed starters and main weapons, have a combined four receptions for 22 yards and are hurt, again. Despite the results, Kafka reveals little with the media. If the Giants continue to be a surprise team in the league, however, plenty of others will be saying good things about Kafka.

A tale of two halves

Matt LaFleur knows what he is doing. The Packers coach won 13 games in each of his first three years in Green Bay and is a combined 42-12 in the regular season. Loss No. 12 came at the hands of the Giants last Sunday in London, with LaFleur’s team blowing a 20-10 halftime lead, thanks to the Giants’ second half explosion that saw them score 17 consecutive points.

LaFleur called the loss “as disappointing as it gets for us.’’ This was the first-ever overseas game for the Packers, who never want to give up home games at Lambeau Field. Still, a crowd of 61,024, largely composed of Green Bay fans, made the trek and saw their team rise and then fall to the Giants, an 8-point underdog.

Matt LaFleur and his Packers had few answers for what Wink Martindale and the rest of the Giants did to stun the Packers in the second half on Sunday in London. USA TODAY Sports

“Give New York all the credit,’’ LaFleur said. “They out-coached us, they outplayed us. They definitely wanted it more. It was the tale of two halves. They kicked our butt in the second half.’’

Asked what happened after halftime, LaFleur said, “They kept playing. …

“Mike Kafka, Brian Daboll, their players going out there and coming up with a good plan, then out-executing. That’s what happens in this league if you don’t come ready to play. Not that we didn’t come ready to play, but they obviously out-executed us in the second half.’’

Daboll, Kafka and Martindale are making names for themselves with this wildly-successful start for the Giants, as LaFleur and the rest of the NFL is taking notice.

Flying high in Philly

Nick Sirianni, right, embraces Jalen Hurts after the Eagles’ win over the Jaguars, one of five they have engineered already this season. AP

At 4-1, the Giants are tied with the Cowboys and Vikings for the second-best record in the NFC, behind only the unbeaten Eagles at 5-0. Every team in the NFC South and NFC West has at least two losses. Who would have thought the oft-criticized NFC East would have three of the top four records in the conference after five weeks?

It is far too early to start figuring out pathways to the playoffs, but it is not too early to take a quick look at the league’s only undefeated team at the top of the division. The Eagles have taken care of the Lions (38-35), Vikings (24-7), Commanders (24-8), Jaguars (29-21) and Cardinals (20-17). Things are going so well in Philadelphia that the only real source of consternation is analyzing why some of the victories were so closely-contested.

“Yeah, I would love to win every game by a lot,’’ Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “I really would. Those are a lot less stressful. You know you played a good game when you hold them to seven and you score 30, or whatever it is, right? But that’s not the reality of this league. You’re going to go through the grind. In fact, more games are going to be like they were [vs. the Cardinals] than they were for our first couple games — or for our Washington game or our Minnesota game. So, you just like to be able to win any way.’’

Yes, there are benefits to winning every way. The 2022 Giants thus far know something about that.

Asked and answered

Here are two questions that have come up recently that we will attempt to answer as accurately as possible:

Now that Landon Collins is signed to the practice squad, how quickly will we see him on the field in games?

Collins is not new to the Giants but he is new to this team and this defensive system, so it will take some time — though maybe not much — for him to get acclimated. It remains to be seen what role defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has for Collins, who is only 28 but has a body that has been through a great deal of wear and tear — notably a torn Achilles in 2020 and a foot injury that ended his 2021 season with Washington. Collins got a head start on learning the 2022 Giants way of doing things by traveling himself to London to join his new team, the franchise that made him a second-round pick in 2015. Martindale is constantly looking to add speed and tackling ability to the middle of the defense. Collins does not have great speed for a safety but he does possess plenty of speed for an inside linebacker and that is where he could find the bulk of his playing time.

What should we expect from Martindale this week against his former team?

After four years as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator, Wink Martindale now leads the NFL’s 12th-best defense with the Giants. AP

Martindale was with the Ravens for the past 10 years before taking over the Giants’ defense this season. Now Martindale goes against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Martindale did not leave the Ravens on bad terms. His defense in Baltimore was highly-rated for three seasons before taking a slight tumble in 2021, mostly because of a rash of injuries in the secondary. As noted earlier in this newsletter, Martindale wants to become a head coach and he figured coming to the Giants gave him a better career path than staying with the Ravens. Plus, Ravens coach John Harbaugh thought a certain staleness developed with his defensive guru and the Ravens players. Martindale is a tough dude and highly competitive, though, and you know he wants to beat his former team in the worst way. He saw first-hand how lethal Jackson can be when he gets out of the pocket as a deadly run-pass option quarterback. Will he assign a defensive player to shadow Jackson all game? Martindale through five games has done a great job mixing and matching and dealing with a load of injuries on defense. He’s likely to be especially keyed in this week.