How Mets’ huge trade with Padres fell through

The Post’s Jon Heyman delivers news and notes from around MLB.

Mets nixed Padres deal after differing on package

Padres GM AJ Preller told Eric Hosmer when the deal for outfielder Dom Smith fell through to the Mets, “The game plan is to win with you.”

Preller offered no guarantees, but manager Bob Melvin is a fan, and Hosmer is playing better, so perhaps he stays.

Padres folks were disappointed the Mets killed the deal but understood going in Steve Cohen still had the final word, and he made the final call. We may never know the reason but the deal of Dom Smith for Chris Paddack, Emilio Pagan, Hosmer and cash wasn’t popular in the boroughs.

A Mets person attributed it to “a disagreement amongst the powers that be.”

Preller is such a dealmaker he actually makes former Padres GM — Trader Jack McKeon — look cautious, and he tried for Joey Gallo in spring trade talks with the Yankees. Preller was a longtime Rangers exec very familiar with the quirks of Gallo’s unusual game (all-or-nothing hitter who can swing from all-world one week to amateurish for a month, great defender and baserunner). In any case, lovely San Diego may be a better spot for Gallo based on early Bronx results.

Padres wunderkind Fernando Tatis Jr. (wrist) is expected back in mid June and the hope is for Blake Snell and Mike Clevinger back in a couple weeks

Dominic Smith on April 16, 2022 Noah K. Murray-NY Post

The Mets had much better rotation depth than anyone realized. The Mets believe Tylor Megill has a high ceiling, and he has been a savior, nearly replicating Jacob deGrom on the deGrom days.

Michael Conforto’s free agency has been drastically impacted by the shoulder injury he suffered in January. That combined with the qualifying offer (hopefully, he is the last player with the QO as MLB and the union need to enact an international draft, which would be traded for the elimination of qualifying offers) has kept him on market.

Astros players could not have been sadder to see Carlos Correa leave (Houston never came off its $160M, five-year bid). But so far replacement Jeremy Pena – the son of Geronimo Pena – is outplaying him (1.014 OPS to .595).

Eric Hosmer was nearly traded to the Mets AP

Orioles ace John Means is going for a second opinion in hopes of avoiding Tommy John surgery. Hyun-Jin Ryu (forearm) got better news, and there’s hope to he could be back in two or three starts. Jose Altuve may be out awhile with a hamstring strain. Many early injuries are being tied to the shortened spring.

The Rockies have locked up Kris Bryant, Antonio Senzatela, Ryan McMahon and Kyle Freeland for $367 million total, but appear to be done. For the moment.

Mariners tried for Story, Rays for Seiya

Trevor Story was offered more by the Rockies than the $140 million for six-year deal he got with the Red Sox, while the Mariners bid about $125M early. Story didn’t want to switch to third base, making that offer unappealing. He most wanted to play for a perennial winner.

Madison Bumgarner’s velocity is up a tick or two. Seiya Suzuki was pursued by about a dozen teams, including most on the West Coast (Padres, Giants, Dodgers, Mariners), but the Rays made a spirited under-the-radar try, bidding close to the Cubs’ winning $85 million bid. Aiding the Cubs: Yu Darvish highly recommending them to Suzuki.

The Royals will wait to discuss a multi-year deal with rookie phenom Bobby Witt Jr. Nothing to do with his slow start (.135); they just want him 100% focused on baseball. With all the agent switching going on lately, there’s one who’ll stay: his agent is his dad, the ex-Rangers pitcher. Meanwhile, they are unworried about his slow start.

“Every day he’s facing the best pitcher he’s ever faced,” Royals president Dayton Moore said. The comps here stand: Chipper Jones, Cal Ripken, Jr.

The Nationals-owning Lerners are exploring a sale, reports Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post. Not surprised, says a longtime Nats watcher who suggests the Lerners (baseball’s second richest owners) are more into real estate.

As if there isn’t enough to do in-season, Marlins SP Pablo Lopez, one of the nicest guys in the game, got married Sunday. Just went up to the West Palm courthouse and did it.

It was mentioned here last week that the White Sox are unlikely to land Frankie Montas, who has an extra year of control; one league source said, “If they didn’t have enough to get Sean Manaea how are they going to get Montas?”

Avila: Miggy great at 16

With the great Miguel Cabrera only one hit shy of 3,000, Tigers GM Al Avila, who happened to sign him for the Florida Marlins to a then-record $1.9M deal (the Dodgers finished second), recalled the start:

“What I saw was a physical maturity. His arm strength, fielding, hitting and power all graded at average to above for an adult, not a 16-year-old,” Avila said on why he gave Cabrera the highest bonus ever for an amateur international player. “He had advanced hitting approach and keen hand-eye coordination. His stance and swing have not changed.”

When he makes it he’ll be the seventh all-time with 500 homers, 3,000 hits (Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Eddie Murray, Rafael Palmeiro, Albert Pujols, Alex Rodriguez).

Prospect of the Week: Shortstop Kahlil Watson, the Marlins’ top pick a year ago at No. 16, is slugging .800. Said a scout, “Shame on those fifteen teams that passed on him.”

Player of the Week: Manny Machado, Padres; Runners-up: C.J. Cron, Rockies 1B/DH; Shohei Ohtani, Angels, SP/DH; Francisco Lindor, Mets, SS

Terrific tribute

Great to see the Mets honor Tom Seaver with that magnificent larger-than-life statue. Seaver was always very understanding, but he suffered a couple unnecessary slights at the hands of the organization. One was being traded to the Reds for four guys, and the other was being left off a protected list, allowing Jerry Reinsdorf to pluck him off the Mets’ roster. He won his 300th game and pitched his no-hitter elsewhere. But as Nancy Seaver said, Tom is “back where he belongs.” Beautiful.