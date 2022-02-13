How many Super Bowls have the Rams won? History of Los Angeles’ big game appearances

The Rams have found themselves in position to add yet another Lombardi Trophy to their trophy case when they take on the Bengals in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday.

If Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Von Miller, Aaron Donald and Co. can stave off an upset-minded Cincinnati squad — one looking for its first Super Bowl victory in three attempts — then it will be the first such victory for the franchise in more than 20 years. It will also be the first one for the city of Los Angeles, the Rams’ on-again home after a 20-year stint in St. Louis.

The Rams have been on this stage before, however, and haven’t exactly enjoyed consistent success on the sport’s biggest stage. The same is true for members of this year’s Rams squad, many of whom were on the roster the last time Los Angeles made the Super Bowl.

With that, The Sporting News breaks down the Rams’ Super Bowl history, both in Los Angeles and in St. Louis, as the team takes aim yet again for another Lombardi Trophy:

Rams Super Bowl history

When is the last time the Rams went to a Super Bowl?

Rams fans don’t have to think too far back to remember the last time their team made the Super Bowl. Los Angeles was considered the home team in Super Bowl 53, when a strong defensive performance by Donald and Co. was overshadowed by the Patriots’ own stalwart performance in a 13-3 loss.

Los Angeles (13-3) limited New England (11-5) to just 13 points on the day, but still gave up 407 yards — 253 of which came through the air — in the defeat. The defense also struggled to contain running back Sony Michel (18 rushes, 94 yards, one touchdown), receiver Julian Edelman (10 receptions, 141 yards) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (six catches, 87 yards).

The game went into the fourth quarter tied at 3-3 before the Patriots rattled off 10 unanswered points — a Michel 2-yard run and Stephen Gostkowski 41-yard field goal — in the last 9:43 minutes of play.

The Rams’ offense struggles were even more pronounced. They suffered five three-and-outs and only ventured into New England territory five times out of 12 drives. Los Angeles never made the Patriots’ red zone and only got as close as the opposing 26-yard line.

Starting quarterback Jared Goff completed 19 of 38 passes (50 percent) for 229 yards and a crucial interception with 4:17 remaining in the game. The Rams had second-and-10 from New England’s 27 on what was a potential game-tying drive. Instead, Tom Brady took advantage of the turnover to engineer a field goal drive and put the game out of reach.

The Rams kicked a 48-yard field goal with 5 seconds remaining, though Greg Zuerlein’s attempt was no good. The final play of the game was a Brady kneel down in what was his sixth Super Bowl victory.

How many Super Bowls have the Rams won?

The LA Rams have only one Super Bowl win, with their most recent appearance dropping them to 1-3 all time on the stage. Prior to Super Bowl 53, the LA Rams’ last appearance came in Super Bowl 14 on Jan. 20, 1980 — a 31-19 loss to the Steelers.

It should be noted that the St. Louis Rams have one Super Bowl win in two appearances.

Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt managed to beat Steve McNair, Eddie George and the Titans 23-16 in Super Bowl 34, in which the most famous play was Rams linebacker Mike Jones tackling wide receiver Kevin Dyson a yard short of a game-tying touchdown on the game’s final play.

The Rams were unable to repeat two seasons later on the same stage, as St. Louis fell 20-17 to Tom Brady and the Patriots on a last-second 48-yard field goal from Adam Vinatieri. The loss dropped the Rams to 1-2 in the Super Bowl and kickstarted the Patriots dynasty under Brady; it was the first of three New England Super Bowls over four seasons.