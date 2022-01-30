How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs won? History of Kansas City’s big game appearances

Unless you’ve been hibernating for a year, it’s common knowledge that the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl two years ago. Oh, and we’ve got a lot to catch you up on.

The Chiefs made some history with their win in Super Bowl 54 in February 2020. They’d played in two Super Bowls before, but the last had been a win in 1970. That meant 50 years separated Super Bowl wins for the Kansas City franchise, a record wait.

With Patrick Mahomes dominating during the regular season yet again, the Chiefs lost five games, going 12-5 and claiming the AFC’s second seed. After the Bengals beat the Titans and the Chiefs beat the Bills, Kansas City again put itself in position to host each round of the playoffs on the path to the Lombardi Trophy. On Sunday, if they can beat Cincinnati, the Chiefs would be off to their third straight Super Bowl.

Here’s more to know about the Chiefs’ quest to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in three years and how that’d fit into franchise and league history.

Chiefs Super Bowl history

When is the last time the Chiefs went to a Super Bowl?

You know this answer: 2020. The Chiefs played in Super Bowl 54 in February 2020, beating the 49ers thanks to a comeback led by Mahomes. They lost to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers the following year, however, to avoid becoming repeat champions. It was the fourth appearance in the big game in franchise history but the first since 1970.

Game Date Opponent Result MVP Super Bowl 1 Jan. 15, 1967 Packers Packers 35, Chiefs 10 Bart Starr Super Bowl 4 Jan. 11, 1970 Vikings Chiefs 23, Vikings 7 Len Dawson Super Bowl 54 Feb. 2, 2020 49ers Chiefs 31, 49ers 20 Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl 55 Feb. 7, 2020 Buccaneers Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9 Tom Brady

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs won?

The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls, 50 years apart. Their first title came in 1970 over the Vikings, with Len Dawson earning game MVP honors. That was three years after the Chiefs lost in the first-ever Super Bowl, which was then known as the AFL-NFL World Championship. Bart Starr and the Packers got the better of them that day.

Of course, the Chiefs claimed their second ring two years ago. Patrick Mahomes led a comeback to beat the 49ers, 31-20.

How many teams have won back-to-back Super Bowls?

Entering the 2020 NFL regular season, seven franchises have won consecutive Super Bowls, and it’s a feat that’s been accomplished eight times overall. The list:

Packers

Dolphins

Steelers (twice)

49ers

Cowboys

Broncos

Patriots

The Chiefs’ bid to join that list fell short last year, and the Buccaneers’ divisional-round elimination ensured they, too, are out of the running to join that list.

However, the Chiefs could join the Patriots (2016-18), Bills (1990-93) and Dolphins (1971-73) as the only teams to repeat as AFC champions for at least three straight seasons.