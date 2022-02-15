One of the most heavily watched postseasons in NFL history closed with a return of over 100 million in total viewership for Super Bowl 56.

According to NBC, 101.1 million people watched the Rams beat the Bengals on Sunday on TV — via NBC and Telemundo. That marked an improvement of nearly 10 million from Super Bowl 55, when only 92 million watched the game.

But that only begins to capture the picture. There were another 11.2 million people that streamed the game, moving the total audience to just north of 112 million, the most since the 2017 Super Bowl between the Patriots and Falcons.

Here’s what we know about the Super Bowl ratings, viewership and more:

How many people watched Super Bowl 56?

The viewership of 99.18 million on NBC and 1.9 million on Telemundo is much closer to the expectations that have previously been put on the Super Bowl of hitting at least 100 million viewers.

Just over 92 million people watched Super Bowl 55 on cable, according to Sports Media Watch. Even with the boost in streaming, the total viewership in 2021 did not exceed 100 million.

Since 2010, the first year the Super Bowl reached 100 million viewers on TV, it has exceeded the century mark every year except 2019 and 2021, though 2019 surpassed 100 million if counting viewership by streaming.

According to NBC, this year’s viewership was a 4 percent increase over last year’s game. Per the release, the halftime show, which averaged 103.4 million viewers between 8:15 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. ET, was a 7 percent increase from 2021.

Telemundo also made history as the first Spanish-language broadcast to carry the Super Bowl, and with 1.9 million viewers, NBC said it had the largest audience in U.S. Spanish-language history.

Perhaps the biggest development, however, came from the 11.2 million viewers via streaming services. Per NBC, that number includes co-viewing from connected devices. Last year, the Super Bowl set a then-high with 5.7 million viewers by streaming, meaning this year’s game nearly doubled last year’s total.

Super Bowl ratings 2022

While viewership was up, ratings were nearly at an all-time low. The game garnered an overall rating of 36.9, the lowest since Super Bowl 3 between the Jets and Colts (36.0). It is the third-lowest of all time.

Sportico’s Anthony Crupi explained part of that can be explained by the impact of viewers watching the game outside their home.

Impact of OOH can be seen [indirectly] via the average household rating, which at 36.9 is the lowest since Super Bowl III. Highest-ever: SB XVI, or Niners-Bengals v. 1.0, did a 49.1 on CBS back in 1982. — Anthony Crupi (@crupicrupicrupi) February 15, 2022

Perhaps unsurprisingly, NBC reported that the highest local market was Cincinnati, which had a rating of 46.1/84. Los Angeles had a rating of 36.7/77, which did not crack the top 10.

Cincinnati — 46.1/84 Detroit — 45.9/79 Pittsburgh — 45.6/74 Columbus — 45.4/80 Kansas City — 44.6/76 Milwaukee — 44.0/75 Cleveland — 44.0/78 Boston — 42.6/74 Philadelphia — 42.3/71 Jacksonville — 41.3/73

There was quite a lot of interest in the game in Detroit, almost certainly a fanbase excited to see its former No. 1 overall draft pick, Matthew Stafford, win his first Super Bowl.