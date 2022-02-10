How many gold medals does USA have? Complete list of 2022 Olympic winners from United States

The United States is always one of the top nations at the Olympics when it comes to winning medals.

In the history of the winter games, only Norway has more gold medals and total medals overall, at 132 and 368 to the U.S.’s 105 and 305.

At the 2018 Winter Olympics, the United States finished fourth in both gold medals (nine) and overall medals (23), with the snowboarders leading the way with four collective gold medals. Much of the 2018 Team USA group will be in Beijing for 2022, headlined by snowboarders Shaun White and Chloe Kim, as well as alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin and figure skater Nathan Chen.

How is Team USA doing in the chase for the most gold medals? The Sporting News is tracking each gold medal won by the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

How many gold medals does USA have?

The United States has won three gold medals at the 2022 Olympics.

Who won Olympic gold for Team USA?

Here’s a full list of the athletes who have won gold for Team USA during the 2022 Olympics.

Sport Athlete(s) Event Snowboarding Lindsey Jacobellis Snowboard Cross Snowboarding Chloe Kim Women’s Halfpipe Figure skating Nathan Chen Men’s individual

2022 USA Olympic medal results by sport