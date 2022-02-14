Odell Beckham Jr. got his Super Bowl ring, but it wasn’t without something of a struggle.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Beckham is presumed to have torn his ACL during Super Bowl 56, an injury which cost him an opportunity to finish out the game on the field. Prior to the injury, Beckham had grabbed two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown.

#Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr is believed to have torn his ACL in last night’s Super Bowl win, source said. That means a long road of recovery for the free agent, who has a challenge to be ready for 2022. Beckham had 2 catches for 52 yards, 1 TD and 1 moonwalk before the injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 14, 2022

Beckham’s tumultuous tenure with the Browns ended up with him making good on a promise to play on the West Coast, but given his latest reported injury, there’s a chance that his time with the Rams could be the last we see of him on a football field.

An optimistic timeline could mean that Beckham could miss a big chunk of the 2022 season, and at the long end, we may not see the wideout back at any point in the coming season.

Here’s what could be next for the star wide receiver:

How long is Odell Beckham Jr. out?

On the short end of the recovery timeline, Beckham could be back on the field at some time in November, if his rehab goes accordingly. It could take up to a year for Beckham to be totally back healthy from the injury, which could put his 2022 season in jeopardy, if he’s signed at some point this offseason.

For comparison, Beckham tore his ACL on Oct. 25, 2020, but wouldn’t be back in a game until Sept. 26, 2021, nearly an entire year off the field.

The fact that this is Beckham’s second ACL injury could also muddy his timeline to return.

What’s next for Odell Beckham Jr.?

The free agent wide receiver has a tough road back, with his second ACL injury to the same knee in as many seasons making it difficult to see where he could be playing — if anywhere — in 2022.

Re-sign with the Rams?

Prior to the start of Super Bowl 56, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen made it clear that that Rams felt like they were going to be in the market to re-sign Beckham this offseason.

The @RamsNFL are very optimistic they will re-sign OBJ. Team brass and Sean McVay say he’s been a ideal fit. He’s impactful. Explosive. TD maker.

He can max out his $3 million in incentives with a W today but the Rams are certain it won’t be his last paycheck with them. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 13, 2022

Beckham slotted in nicely with the Rams after his release from the Browns this season, catching five touchdowns in the regular season with LA and adding another two TDs in the playoffs, including one in the Super Bowl.

Beckham’s role in the offense when the Rams first signed him probably wasn’t what they envisioned for him: He wound up filling in for an injured Robert Woods, rather than the expected third target within the offense

Regardless of where he played, Beckham turned out to be a nice fit within the Rams offense, and if Los Angeles trusts Beckham to rehab back to full strength, there’s a good chance he may sign one more deal to head back to SoFi for an encore.

Test the market?

Beckham was very selective with where he was going to play after he was released by the Browns, but he may not have that opportunity this offseason.

The wideout said there were three teams in the final running for his services when he was released: the Rams, the Saints and the Patriots.

The LSU product was reluctant to play with the Saints — he called the situation the “right place, but wrong time,” presumably given the team’s struggle to figure out the quarterback situation.

The Patriots should still be in the market for wide receiver help, especially after the rookie season that Mac Jones had, which should certainly sway Beckham’s opinion of wanting to play for Bill Belichick in New England.

Beckham would be a good fit there, as well: He does a lot of quality damage to defenses in the mid-range game, which is where Jones does most of his work finding his receiver.

There are a number of teams (really, all 32) that could use receiver help this offseason, with the Patriots at or near the top of that list.

Beckham’s injury, though, could play into any potential landing spot: Had the receiver stayed healthy to end the season, there’s a good chance he would have been in for one last big payday.

For comparison, here’s a list of players who had similar situations to Beckham. At 29, he’s the second oldest on this list to just Vincent Jackson. Most players got one-year deals.

Year Player Team Age injured Next Contract 2013 Jeremy Maclin Eagles 25 One year, $5.25 million 2013 Danario Alexander Chargers 27 None 2013 Sidney Rice Seahawks 27 One year, $1.4 million 2016 Vincent Jackson Buccaneers 33 None 2016 Jaron Brown Cardinals 26 One year, $1.91 million 2017 Allen Robinson Jaguars 24 Three years, $42 million 2017 Eli Rogers Steelers 25 One year, $630K 2019 Corey Coleman Giants 25 One year, $2.03 million

Similarly, Beckham may be looking at a one-year prove-it deal coming off the injury, and there’s also no real timetable for his return to the field.

Retirement?

While there has been no real talk surrounding Beckham’s future on the football field, could his future be away from it?

Beckham got his long-awaited ring, is on “standby” for the birth of his first child (he was on “standby” during the Super Bowl, as well) and is coming off a second ACL tear of the same knee.

That, coupled with a long and arduous rehab process in which he may not be ready for the start of the 2022 season, could mean that his options are limited when free agency opens up in just over a month’s time.

Coincidentally, the verbiage in Ian Rapoport’s tweet surrounding Beckham production reads more as though he’s not done playing

Odell Beckham Jr was playing his absolute best football before his second ACL tear. https://t.co/6oHfbaIQvh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 14, 2022

All things considered, if retirement rumors start to circulate, it wouldn’t be the first time: Beckham said he considered retirement following an ankle injury in 2017, but ultimately decided to rehab and come back.

Beckham has dealt with a bevy of injuries throughout his career, to a multitude of different areas on his leg: His hamstring, his ACL (twice), his ankle and his quad all have forced him to miss time in his career, with an ACL injury ending his 2020 season prematurely.

While an ACL injury is hardly a death knell on careers like it used to be, given Beckham’s age (he’ll turn 30 in November), extensive injury history, his Super Bowl mission accomplished and off-the-field developments, there could be a scenario in which the NFL is without OBJ in 2022.

And if that happens, at least he went out on top.